You Can Track Stock Market Data From Your Terminal

As a developer, I love working with the terminal. The plain, simple, and in my opinion the best way to interact with the computer (also it makes you look geeky).
I spent most of my time in the terminal. By now you must have guessed I am a huge fan of the terminal and terminal-based applications.
Recently I developed an interest in stock markets and started tracking the stock markets. Since I love working with the terminal I decided to build a terminal oriented application that can help me to track the stock market.
Inspired by wttr.in I build terminal-stocks which can provide the stock's current prices, historical prices, and global market summary.
terminal-stocks is available and can be used without installation.
1. Get the current price of the stock.
curl https://terminal-stocks.herokuapp.com/ITC.NS
You need to provide the ticker of the stock and terminal-stocks will give you the price information of the stock. terminal-stocks uses yahoo finance’s ticker to fetch stock information.
2. Get the historical prices of a stock.
curl https://terminal-stocks.herokuapp.com/historical/ITC.NS
This will give the 10 entries. To fetch more you can get it by providing page parameters like below.
curl https://terminal-stocks.herokuapp.com/historical/ITC.NS?page=2
3. Get the global market summary right in your terminal.
curl https://terminal-stocks.herokuapp.com/market-summary
More and more features will be added going forward.
If you want to use terminal-stocks as a cli tool, you are lucky, terminal-stocks comes with cli as well. You can install terminal-stocks in windows/ubuntu/mac and use it.
1. Install terminal-stocks from npm
npm install terminal-stocks -g
2. Get the price information of stock
terminal-stocks -t ITC.NS
3. Get the historical price information of stock
terminal-stocks -t ITC.NS --historical
4. Get the market summary
terminal-stocks --market
terminal-stocks is still in development and need a lot of improvements and feature development.
Add stock price chart right in the terminal.Add live price for stocks.Add support to maintain portfolio and track p&l right in terminal.
If you want to contribute and make terminal-stocks better, contributions are welcome via pull request on Github
Github: https://github.com/shweshi/terminal-stocks
NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/terminal-stocks
Thanks for reading. If you have some feedback, please reach out to me on Twitter or Github.
Happy Coding!!!
Also published at https://shweshi.medium.com/track-stock-market-information-right-in-your-terminal-e310f504ec72
