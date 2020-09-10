You Can Now Buy Cryptocurrencies On KickEX With Bank Cards

a one-stop-shop for fintech transformation
Now on the KickEX exchange you can buy cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH) for dollars, euros, rubles and other fiat currencies without resorting to other exchangers, without triple commissions and unreliable intermediaries!
The long-awaited ability to exchange fiat for crypto using bank cards is now available on the exchange! We know how long the community has been waiting for this feature to be added. You asked, we did.
We understand that many users previously had difficulties buying cryptocurrency via third-party services, so the KickEX team did everything it could to make it possible to buy digital assets for fiat with just a few clicks. Now it is convenient and simple, even for those who have never bought cryptocurrency and do not know even how to start.
To trade on the exchange, you no longer need to look for third-party services and worry about the legality and reliability of exchanging your money. We also made sure that the fees for the conversion were the most optimal, so users do not lose money when exchanging. This is especially topical recently, when the fees for the usual transfer of Etherium or tokens reached huge amounts of $15-20 per transaction, which, in principle, contradicts the concept of cryptocurrencies and cheap transactions.
Immediately after purchase, users no longer need to transfer cryptocurrency anywhere and create a separate crypto wallet. The purchased cryptocurrency is automatically transferred to the user’s KickEX exchange account. Soon, you will be able to store the cryptocurrency in the KickMobile crypto wallet, which is expected to be released this fall. The cold mosaic wallet technology used in the ecosystem ensures maximum safety of users' funds. Thus, after a purchase, users no longer need to look for a wallet where they can safely store their funds.
An important question that you probably want to ask: "Is it possible to sell cryptocurrency on KickEX for fiat, and withdraw dollars, euros, rubles and other currencies to the bank cards?".
Our answer: “Very soon it will be possible, this function is already in development! And soon means really soon."
There are currently 4 cryptocurrencies available for purchase: BTC; ETH; USDT; BCH
Six fiat currencies are supported:
Important: to exchange cryptocurrency for fiat through bank cards, all users must go through the KYC procedure in the Kick Ecosystem.
Unfortunately, at the moment, users from these countries — even if they successfully completed KYC on KickEX — will not be able to buy cryptocurrencies for fiat:
Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Colombia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Pakistan, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Darfur, South Sudan, Syria, United States of America, Vietnam, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.
The types of bank cards can be used to purchase crypto:
Visa and MasterCard are accepted — virtual, prepaid, debit and credit cards. Maestro and PayPal cards are not accepted. Bank transfers such as SEPA, WIRE, SWIFT, ACH are not supported.
Fees and limits:
There is a purchase commission of 3.95%. The minimum transaction amount is 0.002 BTC / 0.03 ETH / 5 USDT.
Purchase limits for users who have passed KYC:
Kick Ecosystem mission is to open cryptocurrency to the whole world and make digital asset trading available to every user, regardless of skill level.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.