You Can Now Buy Cryptocurrencies On KickEX With Bank Cards

Now on the KickEX exchange you can buy cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH) for dollars, euros, rubles and other fiat currencies without resorting to other exchangers, without triple commissions and unreliable intermediaries!

The long-awaited ability to exchange fiat for crypto using bank cards is now available on the exchange! We know how long the community has been waiting for this feature to be added. You asked, we did.

We understand that many users previously had difficulties buying cryptocurrency via third-party services, so the KickEX team did everything it could to make it possible to buy digital assets for fiat with just a few clicks. Now it is convenient and simple, even for those who have never bought cryptocurrency and do not know even how to start.

To trade on the exchange, you no longer need to look for third-party services and worry about the legality and reliability of exchanging your money. We also made sure that the fees for the conversion were the most optimal, so users do not lose money when exchanging. This is especially topical recently, when the fees for the usual transfer of Etherium or tokens reached huge amounts of $15-20 per transaction, which, in principle, contradicts the concept of cryptocurrencies and cheap transactions.

Immediately after purchase, users no longer need to transfer cryptocurrency anywhere and create a separate crypto wallet. The purchased cryptocurrency is automatically transferred to the user’s KickEX exchange account. Soon, you will be able to store the cryptocurrency in the KickMobile crypto wallet, which is expected to be released this fall. The cold mosaic wallet technology used in the ecosystem ensures maximum safety of users' funds. Thus, after a purchase, users no longer need to look for a wallet where they can safely store their funds.

An important question that you probably want to ask: "Is it possible to sell cryptocurrency on KickEX for fiat, and withdraw dollars, euros, rubles and other currencies to the bank cards?".

Our answer: “Very soon it will be possible, this function is already in development! And soon means really soon."

5 steps to buy cryptocurrency with fiat on KickEX:

Go to the "Funds" section on the KickEX exchange, then go to the "Buy Crypto" tab; Select the desired fiat currency and cryptocurrency from the list. Enter the required amount and currency of fiat money in the converter. Below, click on the blue button "Buy Crypto", you will be redirected to the page of our partner Mercuryo; Enter your phone number and agree to the terms of service to complete the payment. After that, you need to confirm the phone number using the SMS code. Then fill in your personal information, indicate your mail and confirm it by clicking on the link in the email you recieved. In the window that opens, you need to fill in the credit card data. After completing the payment, you will be redirected back to the KickEX exchange to confirm that the process was successful. Immediately after that, the purchased tokens will be credited to the KickEX exchange account.



There are currently 4 cryptocurrencies available for purchase: BTC; ETH; USDT; BCH

Six fiat currencies are supported:

RUB (₽) — ruble

EUR (€) — euro

USD ($) — US dollar

GBP (£) — British pound

UAH (₴) — Ukrainian hryvnia

TRY (₺) — Turkish lira

Important: to exchange cryptocurrency for fiat through bank cards, all users must go through the KYC procedure in the Kick Ecosystem.

Unfortunately, at the moment, users from these countries — even if they successfully completed KYC on KickEX — will not be able to buy cryptocurrencies for fiat:

Bangladesh, Bolivia, Burundi, Central African Republic, China, Colombia, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ecuador, Iran, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Pakistan, North Korea, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan and Darfur, South Sudan, Syria, United States of America, Vietnam, Venezuela, Yemen, Zimbabwe.

The types of bank cards can be used to purchase crypto:

Visa and MasterCard are accepted — virtual, prepaid, debit and credit cards. Maestro and PayPal cards are not accepted. Bank transfers such as SEPA, WIRE, SWIFT, ACH are not supported.

Fees and limits:

There is a purchase commission of 3.95%. The minimum transaction amount is 0.002 BTC / 0.03 ETH / 5 USDT.

Purchase limits for users who have passed KYC:

Maximum purchase amount at one time: 4000 EUR

Daily account limit: 10,000 EUR

Weekly account limit: 25,000 EUR

Monthly account limit: 25,000 EUR

Number of card transactions per day: 15

Operation limit for one card per month: 25,000 EUR

