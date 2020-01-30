You Can Make Your Own Task Manager in 10 minutes: Practicum by Yandex

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
Visit Sentry https://sentry.io/promoted
Chief Marketing Officer Practicum by Yandex, edtech expert, practicum.yandex.com
and
HEAD
are required for the page to work, but at the moment, this page does nothing—it just exists.
BODY
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
</body>
</html>
and
<head>
tags:
</head>
<title>My Task Manager</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
signs. When I write things in between the
<!--
and
<!--
signs, these are my comments on my code; they are not rendered by the browser. Read these comments to understand what each line of code stands for:
-->
<div class="container" style="width: 400px; margin: auto;">
<!-- Invisible boundaries for our app. The width is 440 pixels. Our app should sit in the center of the screen. -->
<h2 class="todo__caption">My Tasks</h2>
<!-- That was the header. -->
<!-- Next will come the input field where we can type our tasks. -->
<div id="tdlApp">
<input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Add a task here">
<!—Now let’s create a list of tasks, a list that’s currently empty. -->
<div class="tdlDiv">
<ul class="tdList list-unstyled">
<!-- Our tasks will appear here later. -->d
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
’ and apply it to specific tasks in our list.
.importantTask
’ has to be red. That way, all tasks that are tagged ‘
.importantTask
’ will appear in red.
.importantTask
’ would become bold and start blinking.
.importantTask
...
<head>
. Observe this code and the comments. (Note: in CSS, we write comments in between
</head>
and
/*
.)
*/
<style type="text/css">
/* These next instructions will apply to BODY—that is, to the whole page. These instructions should be self-explanatory: how the text is aligned, what the page margins are, what the font is, etc. In CSS, most things turn out to be exactly what they say on the box.* /
body{
text-align: center;
margin: 10;
font-family: Verdana, Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
}
/* This next set of instructions relates to the INPUT tag, which is where we input text when using the app. */
input{
display: inline-block;
margin: 20px auto;
border: 2px solid #eee;
padding: 10px 20px;
font-family: Verdana, Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
}
/* The next set of styles will apply to a class. We’ll call this class ‘.task’ and use it for all our tasks. */
.task{
text-align: left;
padding: 10px;
cursor: default;
border-radius: 7px;
}
/* What happens if we hover the mouse over a task? */
.task:hover{
background-color: lightblue;
}
</style>
...
<script>
to the page. By the time it executes a JS script, the browser should have already loaded everything on the page. So, it’s a good idea to place the script at the very end of the Body section, not at the beginning. If I place my JS script at the beginning and tell the script to manipulate some part of the page that hasn’t loaded yet, my script won’t work.
</script>
or
Head
:
Body
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
. As we mentioned earlier, that’s a bit of memory that allows your browser to store data related to specific pages. With JavaScript, I can read from and write to Localstorage. So, I can use this area to store my tasks.
Localstorage
).
//
function showTasks(){
// Find out if there is anything lying around in Localstorage and waiting for us:
var Storage_size = localStorage.length;
// If there is something...
if (Storage_size > 0){
// then add it into the task list
for (var i = 0; i < Storage_size; i++){
var key = localStorage.key(i);
if(key.indexOf(Mask) == 0){
// and make it part of the task list. We’ll use a jQuery command for that:
$('<li></li>').addClass('task')
.attr('data-itemid', key)
.text(localStorage.getItem(key))
.appendTo(List);
}
}
}
}
// At this point, we’ve defined the function, but we haven’t run it yet. Let’s run it now:
showTasks();
/ We’ll use a jQuery command that gets read like this: Start by looking at an input called ‘tdlApp’. When a key is pressed inside of that input, do the following things.
$('#tdlApp input').on('keydown',function(e){
// If the Enter (code 13) key wasn’t pressed, never mind; just await the next keystroke.
if(e.keyCode != 13) return;
// This next line of code will only run if Enter was pressed.
// Next line: put whatever was in the input field into temporary memory, under the name ‘str’. Str now holds our task.
var str = e.target.value;
// Then we’ll make the input field blank. The task will stay stored inside the memory, although user can’t see that task in the task list yet.
e.target.value = "";
// If the user has indeed written something in the input field, we’ll first count up the current tasks before we add the new one to the task list. That way, we can put our new task on the list in the proper order.
if(str.length > 0){
var number_Id = 0;
List.children().each(function(index, el){
var element_Id = $(el).attr('data-itemid').slice(4);
if(element_Id > number_Id)
number_Id = element_Id;
})
number_Id++;
// Now we’ll send the task into Localstorage...
localStorage.setItem(Mask+number_Id,str);
// and inject the task into the task list:
$('<li></li>').addClass('task')
.attr('data-itemid', Mask+number_Id)
.text(str).appendTo(List);
}
});
// The next line of code adds an event: let something happen when someone clicks on an object with a .task class.
$(document).on('click','.task', function(e){
// Which task was clicked?
var jet = $(e.target);
// Remove that item from Localstorage…
localStorage.removeItem(jet.attr('data-itemid'));
// and from the list, too.
jet.remove();
})
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>My Task Manager</title>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=edge">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1">
<style type="text/css">
body{
text-align: center;
margin: 10;
font-family: Verdana, Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
}
input{
display: inline-block;
margin: 20px auto;
border: 2px solid #eee;
padding: 10px 20px;
font-family: Verdana, Arial, sans-serif;
font-size: 16px;
}
.task{
text-align: left;
padding: 10px;
cursor: default;
border-radius: 7px;
}
.task:hover{
background-color: lightblue;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container" style="width: 400px; margin: auto;">
<h2 class="todo__caption">My Task Manager</h2>
<div id="tdlApp">
<input type="text" class="form-control" placeholder="Add task">
<div class="tdlDiv">
<ul class="List list-unstyled">
</ul>
</div>
</div>
</div>
<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.3/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
var List = $('#tdlpp ul');
var Mask = 'tdl_';
function showTasks(){
var Storage_size = localStorage.length;
if (Storage_size > 0){
for (var i = 0; i < Storage_size; i++){
var key = localStorage.key(i);
if(key.indexOf(Mask) == 0){
$('<li></li>').addClass('task')
.attr('data-itemid', key)
.text(localStorage.getItem(key))
.appendTo(List);
}
}
}
}
showTasks();
$('#tdlApp input').on('keydown',function(e){
if(e.keyCode != 13) return;
var str = e.target.value;
e.target.value = "";
if(str.length > 0){
var number_Id = 0;
List.children().each(function(index, el){
var element_Id = $(el).attr('data-itemid').slice(4);
if(element_Id > number_Id)
number_Id = element_Id;
})
number_Id++;
localStorage.setItem(Mask+number_Id,str);
$('<li></li>').addClass('task')
.attr('data-itemid', Mask+number_Id)
.text(str).appendTo(List);
}
});
$(document).on('click','.task', function(e){
var jet = $(e.target);
localStorage.removeItem(jet.attr('data-itemid'));
jet.remove();
})
</script>
</body>
</html>