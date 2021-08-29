"You Can Build a Strong Team That’s Remote From the Beginning" Carolyn Mooney, CEO, Nextmv

Search icon
Nextmv's decision stack helps developers automate and optimize business decisions for routing, scheduling, and other operations. Founder: "We believe it’s the missing link between data science and operations" Founder: I love the diversity of backgrounds, experiences, and tremendous thought that goes into everything we do. He says he's excited about all of the movement in the decision science tech space. He's excited that companies like Amazon, Walmart, Instacacac, Way Way, Way, and others have a presence at optimization conferences.
Nextmv Hacker Noon profile picture

@cmooney
Nextmv

Use our stack to automate and optimize operations decisions like routing, scheduling, and marketplace matching.

