Yes, This Is the Very Simple Guide to Cryptocurrencies You Were Looking For

Cryptocurrency refers to a digital or virtual currency. Bitcoin is by far the most popular cryptocurrency with the most significant [market cap] There are over 5,000 altcoins in existence, including ETH, [XRP] and more. Bitcoin has a supply of 21 million, with the last scheduled to be mined by 2140. Miners compete to validate transactions to create blocks and get rewards as an exchange for the service (in the form of new units of cryptocurrency.) And rewards for miners will vary between cryptocurrencies.