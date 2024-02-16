Xsolla Announces New Leadership For Strategic Growth And Innovation

SHERMAN OAKS, United States, February 16th, 2024/FinanceWire/

Xsolla , a global video game commerce company, announces its next chapter of strategic growth and innovation.





This transformation, building on the successful foundations laid over the past year, is tailored to leveraging the strengths of Xsolla's founder and an expanded roster of industry professionals, guiding it through an increased global presence and product development era.





Having spent the last two years working on new ventures and innovative growth opportunities, Shurick Agapitov, Founder and CEO of Xsolla, continues shaping the vision for the fintech and gaming industries.





Founded on a vision for growth, Xsolla is continuously innovating to stay ahead of the curve in the global gaming and financial space. His vision for international growth is founded on creating equal economic growth opportunities for everyone in and connected to the gaming industry around the world.





He recently became an author and announced the release of his book Once Upon Tomorrow, providing his visionary view of the metaverse and content creation.





Chris Hewish is transitioning to the Chief Strategy Officer position at Xsolla. Chris's vital role in shaping Xsolla's trajectory will now be augmented with new responsibilities, focusing on global initiatives, strategic partnerships, and collaborations with publishers.





Leveraging his decades of experience in publishing, he will continue to provide guidance and leadership for the Xsolla businesses through strategic partnerships and opportunities with publishers.





Previously of Epic Games, David Stelzer joined as President to continue enhancing Xsolla's Web Shop, Cloud, and Foundational offerings, aiming for greater accessibility and benefit to the global gaming community. His industry experience and leadership reflect the company's commitment to innovation and accessibility worldwide.





Introducing The Leadership Team and Their Strategic Vision:





Chris Hewish, Chief Strategy Officer, Xsolla:





"In my expanded role, I look forward to leveraging my experience and passion for bringing great games to market to further our strategic objectives and continuing to help Xsolla as it enters this next phase of growth."





David Stelzer, President:





"My goal is to enhance our direct-to-consumer offerings, building upon the strong foundation laid before, and to expand their accessibility and value to the gaming community worldwide."





Berkley Egenes, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer:





"We're shaping marketing strategies that transcend boundaries, ensuring our brand resonates with and inclusively represents the diverse tapestry of the global gaming community for developers and players alike."





Moin Moinuddin, Chief Technology Officer:





"Leading the technology frontier, we're innovating accessible solutions that drive the future of gaming, making advanced technologies a reality for everyone."





Sophia Lisaius, VP of People & Culture:





"Our mission is to cultivate a nurturing workplace that champions growth, diversity, and innovation, where every team member contributes to the transformative journey of the gaming community."





Anton Zelenin, Chief Product Officer, Commerce & Payments Solutions:





“My focus will be to continue to scale and expand our payments-related solutions for developers to grow their business in new geographies and through new partnerships.”





Carla Bedrosian, Global General Counsel:





"As Global General Counsel, my mission is to fortify Xsolla's growth with robust legal strategies, ensuring our global expansion and innovation continue on the solid foundation of integrity and compliance. It's an exciting time to navigate the evolving landscape of gaming commerce."





Mike Dershewitz, COO of Xsolla Holding Company:





"We're building operational excellence that supports global outreach and anchors our commitment to a seamless and expansive gaming experience."





Ketei Marakool, CFO of Xsolla Holding Company:





"It's exciting to be part of a leadership team where we build the foundation for efficiency and scalability by implementing best practices to cater for the future growth and expansion in the gaming industry."





Charles Lee, CTO of Xsolla Holding Company:





“As Chief Tax Officer, I'm committed to optimizing Xsolla's financial efficiency and compliance. Through strategic tax planning and a proactive approach to regulatory changes, I aim to ensure our continued growth and success in a dynamic business landscape.”





As Xsolla steps into 2024, this empowered leadership team is set to navigate the complexities of the gaming industry with innovative strategies and a vision for comprehensive growth for its partners.





The company stands on the brink of a transformative era, poised to make significant strides in the global gaming market. This new phase, under the visionary leadership of Shurick Agapitov and his team, represents an exciting future for Xsolla as it continues to shape the landscape of gaming commerce.

