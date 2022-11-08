Search icon
    X, The Everything App!by@manasgoel
    628 reads

    X, The Everything App!

    Slogging thread by Manas Goel occurred in slogging's official #blockchain channel. The main reason why fintech needs blockchain is that the involvement of various third parties often delays the processes. This ultimately leads to lower satisfaction rates and higher turbulency in the business economy. Blockchain reduces expenses and cost efficiency by 50%. It makes the process public to all and reduces the time involved. It makes it possible for a company to achieve total transparency in interaction with its customers.

    science#slogging#elon-musk#wechat#twitter
