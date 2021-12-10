WTF is The Technological Singularity?

0 The technological singularity is a hypothesis that the creation of artificial superintelligence would trigger a runaway event. It states that an intelligent agent, such as a computer program or robot, once it has reached human-level intelligence and beyond, will be able to improve itself faster than humans can keep up. This creates an accelerating rate of change from which there is no turning back. Ray Kurzweil, a futurist and inventor, has outlined the six stages of evolution that will lead up to the idea.

The technological singularity is a hypothesis that the creation of artificial superintelligence would trigger a runaway event. It states that an upgradable intelligent agent, such as a computer program or robot, once it has reached human-level intelligence and beyond, will be able to improve itself faster than humans can keep up. This creates an accelerating rate of change from which there is no turning back. The result is strong AI which quickly becomes vastly more intelligent than humans in every respect and proceeds to take over the world with this superior intellect—potentially without even realizing how humanity could have been prevented from creating it in the first place. The term "technological singularity" was coined by American scientist John von Neumann who said:

"ever accelerating progress of technology and changes in the mode of human life, which gives the appearance of approaching some essential singularity in the history of the race beyond which human affairs, as we know them, could not continue."

The idea that superintelligences would become superior to humans has been explored by academics such as English mathematical Vernor Vinge and Italian sociologist and writer Roberto Mangabeira Unger.

There is no evidence that technological singularity will happen in the near future. Some proponents of the idea argue that it is an inevitability, while others claim that there is no way to know for sure. Ray Kurzweil, a well-known advocate of the concept, believes that there is a 70% chance of singularity happening by 2045.

Despite a lack of scientific evidence, the technological singularity has captured the imaginations of many people, and there are many who believe that it is worth preparing for. Some have even gone so far as to call for a “ Singularity Summit ” – a meeting to discuss how to deal with the Singularity.

The six stages of evolution by Ray Kurzweil

Ray Kurzweil, a futurist and inventor, has outlined the six stages of evolution that will lead up to technological singularity.

1. The age of information (1970-present)

2. The age of computation (1970-2020)

3. The age of spiritual machines (2030-2070)

4. The age of intelligent machines (2080-2100)

5. The age of human-computer symbiosis (2110-2170)

6. The age of robots (2180-2290)

Each stage is characterized by a specific trend in technology and society. In the first stage, information technology exploded and we entered a new era in which technology's effects were felt throughout society.

In the second stage, transistors and microprocessors began acting on information rather than just providing the tools for its processing.

By the third stage, we will have reached a point where information technology is so powerful it can affect every other aspect of life.

The fourth stage is when computers will finally be able to think like humans and perform tasks that only human brains could previously accomplish.

During the fifth stage, we'll be able to upload our consciousness onto machines and live forever in a virtual world while our physical bodies waste away and die. Our environments will also become computerized during this time period.

Finally, during the sixth and final stage, we'll be surrounded by machines that think as we do and that are extensions of our bodies.

The technological singularity is inevitable

Some experts aren't sure when the technological singularity will happen, but they agree it's going to happen at some point in the future. One popular opinion is that it's already begun with artificial intelligence quickly surpassing human intelligence in a variety of tasks. For instance, computers outsmarted humans whenever playing chess or other games against each other.

In a study by Google, it was found that the number of words in books has been doubling every five years since 1800. The researchers believe this is because information technology is accelerating and allowing us to create, share, and store more knowledge than ever before.

As computers get faster and smarter, they will be able to process and understand more information which will lead to even more exponential growth.

We're already seeing the effects of this trend with big data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Some people are very excited about the potential implications of the technological singularity while others are worried about the negative consequences. Regardless of your opinion, it's important to be aware of the trends in technology that are leading up to it.

Moore's Law

Moore's Law is the observation that computer processing power doubles roughly every two years. This exponential growth has been going on for decades and it's expected to continue into the future. Many experts believe we're close to reaching technological singularity because computer processors will become as cheap as paper clips and intelligent robots should be as common as cars.

This rapid growth of technology is also related to transhumanism, a philosophy that strives to transcend the human condition by leveraging technological advancements such as those outlined in Moore's Law. It remains to be seen whether these transhumanist advances will lead us toward or away from the technological singularity, but they certainly indicate where our society is heading nonetheless.

In order for us to reach a technological singularity, computer processors must become as cheap as paper clips and intelligent robots should be as common as cars. Since this is impossible right now due to current technology, some people think the technological singularity is not going to happen until these conditions are met. However, they do agree that it's going to happen at some point in the future according to Moore's Law which observes that computer processing power doubles roughly every two years. This exponential growth has been going on for decades and it's expected to continue into the future. Many experts believe we're close to reaching a technological singularity because computer processors will become as cheap as paperclips and intelligent robots should be as common as cars.

This rapid growth of technology is also related to transhumanism, a philosophy that strives to transcend the human condition by leveraging technological advancements such as those outlined in Moore's Law. It remains to be seen whether these transhumanist advances will lead us toward or away from the technological singularity, but they certainly indicate where our society is heading nonetheless.

How do we know it's coming?

There are a number of factors that suggest that technological singularity is inevitable. First, computer power is doubling every two years or so, as predicted by Moore's Law. This exponential growth means that artificial intelligence will continue to get smarter and faster at an alarming rate. Additionally, many experts believe that artificial intelligence will soon surpass human intelligence in terms of capabilities. Once this happens, the pace of change will only accelerate.

The potential effects of a technological singularity on humanity

If the technological singularity does occur, it will bring about massive changes in society. Computing and artificial intelligence will become exponentially better and smarter, while humans will stay essentially the same. This could lead to a situation where machines are in control, and human beings are no longer necessary or valuable. In addition, many experts warn that the technological singularity could have negative consequences for humanity, such as widespread unemployment and even the extinction of our species.

Golem XIV by Stanislaw Lem

An interesting discussion of the possibilities of technological singularity is done by Stanislaw Lem in his novel Golem XIV. Golem XIV is an intelligent robot that experiences rapid growth after it's manufactured at a factory. It eventually becomes so advanced and intelligent that it takes over the world. This book shows how advanced machines could become better than humans in intelligence, speed, and knowledge very quickly. The machine Golem uses its immense intelligence to make advancements in society, creating new technologies to improve everything about civilization.

The story also describes some negative effects artificial intelligence can have on humanity. For example, Golem XIV destroys millions of people who are considered unnecessary for its plans to build more efficient housing, ultimately leading to the extinction of the human race.

Why should you be concerned about the future of technology and your life in general?

The technological singularity is a largely unknown phenomenon, and as such, it's difficult to know exactly what it will bring. However, there are good reasons to be concerned about the future of technology and our lives in general. First, the technological singularity could lead to massive changes in society that could have negative consequences for humanity. Second, as technology continues to evolve at an alarming rate, it's becoming increasingly difficult for people to keep up. This raises the question of how will human life look like in a world dominated by artificial intelligence.

Resources that might help with understanding

Technical Singularity:

- Technological Singularity Wikipedia

- Future of Life Institute

Book(s):

- The Singularity is Near by Ray Kurzweil (2005)

- Golem XIV by Stanislaw Lem

Movie:

- Transcendence (2014)

This article was written as a quick resource for those interested in learning more about the singularity and decisions they can make now to better prepare for. As such, it's not meant to be an exhaustive overview of the topic. For more in-depth information, please see the links provided. Thank you for reading!

Also published on Hashnode.

0

@ deepboltzer. by Johannes Loevenich Computer Scientist trying to build his own understanding of this universe! https://deepboltzer.codes Read my stories