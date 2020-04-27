WTF is a Bitcoin Mixing Service and Why Do You Need One?

Cryptocurrency has two opposing features to provide its worth and inability to falsify. Anonymity of Bitcoin has pulled masses of people to cryptocurrency blockchain. They have felt more freely with their finance.

Only a few years crypto appeared and have already managed to change world finance, payments and purchases. Due to their traits, cryptocurrencies have opened up new opportunities for everyday payments of people. However, design of cryptocurrency and blockchain networks cause transfers in Bitcoin tracking.

Why cryptocurrency anonymity is needed?

Having gotten your account identity data and ties it with your email and, as a result, with your identity, Bitcoin allows hackers to find out with your personal information, Bitcoin analysis makes it possible to find out how much transactions through your addresses you did and with whom. So they can access your email and use it for theft, extortion and other crimes.

This is the cause of necessity Bitcoin privacy for respectable users in order to safe their earned money from any fraudsters. Many crypto holders think as they use it only for legal payments for legal goods and services then they do not want anonymity of Bitcoin.

However, when crypto wallets are determined as yours because your personal info was thieved, then one can track all your financial transactions. For this, attackers can use specialized spyware.

Source of problem

Ability to verify all move in blockchain is necessary to protect Bitcoin from falsify and other criminal tactics. Thanks to this, cryptocurrency is valuable and has high demand, since it is almost impossible to falsify it. But this made it possible to tracking all transfers on blockchain and this strikes at anonymity.

If data has been stolen, then most often email was jeopardized. Wallet's address name in blockchain can be revealed and tied with a particular user. Any address on cryptocurrency network is only one unrepeatable, but it is related with a e-mail account, access to which assist one steal cryptocurrency.

This led developers to the idea of crypto mixing service and to create Bitcoin Mixer that would allow securely making crypto transactions with cryptocurrency.

Blockchain transaction anonymity

BitMix.Biz is a coin mixer that has attractive properties for every crypto holder and is easy in applying. To delete threat of theft of crypto and personal information, BitMix Team developed crypto mixer that will make your Bitcoin safest and user-friendly.

Bitcoin Mixer smashes every transfer amount into many smaller ones and they mixed through plenty of casual technical wallets. Tracing every transfer become much more complicated, since there is too much input info and too little time for Bitcoin analysis. At same time, all information about operations on BitMix is encrypted and automatically deleted after 72 hours. Each crypto owner can also instantly delete all data earlier in manual mode after confirmation.

Features of BitMix.Biz

It is accepted sum of the crypto mixing transfer must be from 0.005 to 100 BTC (Dash) or at least 0.015 LTC if want to apply BitMix in normal mode. Bitcoin Mixer can offer no less than two cryptocurrency receipts after coins cleaned to specific address you point out to receive. Using this digital currencies mixing way, you can clean them in amount of 0.1 BTC, 0.1 Dash or 1 LTC. In this case, tracing those transactions is many times harder, so you gain high anonymity.

From anywhere in the world where you have Internet access, you can use crypto mixer. Go to index page of BitMix.Biz using Clearnet, NoJS or TOR version to mix your Bitcoin, Litecoin and Dash. Then you can select one of the supported languages and specify address or several addresses to receive your mixed coins. All parameters of your settings can be saved with a hash code to use them in the future.

None need to be waiting for all transfers verification when mix coins. Rapidity is the very vital benefits of this Bitcoin Mixer for cryptocurrency safety. BitMix system offers fast cleaning of cryptocurrency since it is prepared for mixing at any time, so you obtain clean from informational traces crypto coins at once after consensus in blockchain are reached.

A variable mixing commission range from 0.4 to 4% of sum that must to be mixed, is also an significant way to better Bitcoin security. Fee variability do not let cyber-criminals to detect transfer sum with an eye to know owner of Bitcoin address.

You will help expand capabilities of each user of the crypto mixer to get more Bitcoin privacy in addition to the security of your cryptocurrency, while you will earn money on an affiliate program, receiving your payment for each new user.

You will receive Letter of Guarantee from BitMix.Biz when you enter cryptocurrency into Bitcoin Mixer, so you can be sure that you send your coins to the right address.

