[Writing Prompt] Tech Trends Interview

\\\n\\\n\n:::info\nWelcome to *HackerNoon*’s Writing Prompts! Would you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is [HERE.](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=5TREND)\n\n:::\n\n## Which of the following topics are you most excited by?\n\n*Augmented humans, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing, science, math, programming, mixed reality, drones, 3D Printing, nanotechnology, or smart places? ( Pick one for the sake of this article. If your favourite isn’t mentioned, simply state it, and proceed to answer the questions accordingly.)*\n\n\\\n## Why does it excite you?\n\n\\\n## What are the trends in this area or products in this area that you are the fondest of? Why?\n\n\\\n## What are the positive impacts they can have on society?\n\n\\\n\\\n## What are the negative impacts they can have on society?\n\n\\\n\\\n## What are your predictions on how these technologies will evolve?\n\n\\\n\\\n## What are your predictions on the ethics of future societies in relation to these technologies?\n\n\\\n\\\n\\\n## Do you have any more thoughts on this topic?\n\n\\\n\\\n\\\n\n:::info\nWould you like to take a stab at answering some of these questions? The link for the template is [HERE](https://app.hackernoon.com/new?template=5TREND), just start writing! Interested in what others had to say in their answers? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/tech-trend-interview). Interested in reading the content from all of our writing prompts? Click [HERE](https://hackernoon.com/tagged/writing-prompts).\n\n:::\n\n\\\n