New Story

Writing Mode: Less Distractions, Hear Your Draft Read Aloud and Access AI Feedback

by
byDavid Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

and
byMarcos Fabian@fabian337

Just a dev in the green world of HN....

September 17th, 2025
featured image - Writing Mode: Less Distractions, Hear Your Draft Read Aloud and Access AI Feedback
    Speed
    Voice
David SmookeMarcos Fabian
← Previous

The AI Search Marketshare Race: OpenAI Accounts for 66.5% of 2.5M+ Monthly Citations to HackerNoon

About Author

David Smooke HackerNoon profile picture
David Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Read my storiesAbout @David

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

tech-stories#writing-mode#hackernoon-product#blogging-text-editor#chowa#chowa-blogging#chowa-text-editor#ai-blog-feedback#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories