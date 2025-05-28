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The AI Search Marketshare Race: OpenAI Accounts for 66.5% of 2.5M+ Monthly Citations to HackerNoon

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byDavid Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

May 28th, 2025
featured image - The AI Search Marketshare Race: OpenAI Accounts for 66.5% of 2.5M+ Monthly Citations to HackerNoon
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David Smooke
    byDavid Smooke@David

    Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

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David Smooke@David

Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

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machine-learning#ai#ai-search#ai-search-marketshare#ai-marketshare#hackernoon-top-story#openai#perplexity#anthropic

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