Writer / Publisher Relations on Medium

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
David Smooke: I wanted to thank you for contributing to Hacker Noon.
Brad Feld: Sure.
David Smooke: We’ve built a pretty good network, but definitely having people like you in there has attracted a lot more people.
Brad Feld: Yeah. It’s my pleasure. I’m of the mindset that anybody who wants to re-syndicate what I’ve written any time, that’s easy. I just wish Medium had a persistent default button.
David Smooke: Yeah.
Brad Feld: I would give you … I would white list you to resyndicate anything you wanted. You wouldn’t have to resyndicate everything. Only what you chose.
David Smooke: Yeah.
Brad Feld: I’d give you a white list.
David Smooke: Yeah, basically it makes me hit a button, and you hit a button.
Brad Feld: Right.
David Smooke: To do something we wanna have happen 100 times.
Brad Feld: Right.
David Smooke: They get two extra page views.
Brad Feld: Yeah.