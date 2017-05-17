Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Writer / Publisher Relations on Medium by@David

Writer / Publisher Relations on Medium

Originally published by David Smooke on May 17th 2017
Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Rest of Foundry’s Brad Feld gives a quick peak into the nuts and bolts of how we publish together. Brad Feld: "I’m of the mindset that anybody who wants to re-syndicate what I’ve written any time, that's easy. I just wish Medium had a persistent default button" Read more from Brad Feld at the end of this week's #Connect17 interview with him at Hacker Noon. Read more: The rest of the interview by David Smooke.
image
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture

@David
David Smooke

Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.

Foundry’s Brad Feld #Connect17 Interview (1/8)

A quick peak into the nuts and bolts of how we publish together

David Smooke: I wanted to thank you for contributing to Hacker Noon.

Brad Feld: Sure.

David Smooke: We’ve built a pretty good network, but definitely having people like you in there has attracted a lot more people.

Brad Feld - Hacker Noon
Read writing from Brad Feld in Hacker Noon. I'm a managing director at Foundry Group. I live in Boulder, Colorado…hackernoon.com

Brad Feld: Yeah. It’s my pleasure. I’m of the mindset that anybody who wants to re-syndicate what I’ve written any time, that’s easy. I just wish Medium had a persistent default button.

David Smooke: Yeah.

Brad Feld: I would give you … I would white list you to resyndicate anything you wanted. You wouldn’t have to resyndicate everything. Only what you chose.

David Smooke: Yeah.

Brad Feld: I’d give you a white list.

David Smooke: Yeah, basically it makes me hit a button, and you hit a button.

Brad Feld: Right.

David Smooke: To do something we wanna have happen 100 times.

Brad Feld: Right.

David Smooke: They get two extra page views.

Brad Feld: Yeah.

Read The Rest of Foundry’s Brad Feld #Connect17 Interview

  1. Writer / Publisher Relations on Medium
  2. Who’s a Venture Capitalist’s Customer?
  3. The Venture Capitalist’s Writing Process
  4. The Venture Capitalist at His Investment’s First Conference
  5. How Brad Feld Realized He Was a Venture Capitalist
  6. What Venture Capitalists Can Bring to Product Development
  7. The Nearly 30 Year Quest To Solve The Business Address Book Problem
  8. How Venture Capitalists Market Their Stories
David Smooke Hacker Noon profile picture
by David Smooke @David.Founder & CEO of HackerNoon. Grew up on the east coast. Grew old on the west coast. Now, cooking in Colorado.
Videos on the Internet
Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Get the Latest Tech stories via Hacker Noon RSS by @David
#latest-tech-stories
Top 10 NFT Marketplace Development Companies for 2022 by @danieljacobc
#top-nft-platform
The Entrepreneurs' Guide to Better Sleep and Productivity by @sashawalker
#sleep
We Raised $450k For Omnisearch’s Pre-Seed Round: Here's What We Learned by @msmiljanic
#startup
A Timeless Business Lesson About Nepotism and Meritocracy by @michael-brooks
#business-lessons
Templates I Used To Validate Ideas and Get Paying Customers in 2021 by @whizzoe
#entrepreneurship

Tags

#entrepreneurship#venture-capitalist#venture-capital#medium#whitelist
Join Hacker Noon loading