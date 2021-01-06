Write A Letter Your Future Self Will Thank You For

This post is an experiment: a letter to my future self!

Why, you may ask? Here are four reasons writing a letter to your future self might prove a useful exercise:

Thinking ahead how your life will look like in a years time

Nostalgia, imagine you reading this letter a year from now and reliving the past

A gift! The smile on your face when reading the letter

You might learn you suck at predicting the future 🤷‍♂️

If you like this idea, why not give it a try?

Write a letter to yourself one year from now, tag it #dear-future-self, post it on Hacker Noon! 💌

Dear future me,

I'm writing this letter to you to remind you what's truly important.

Do you remember the first time you realized it's not about working 60 hours a week but taking the time to enjoy nature?

You remember when you were sitting on a bench in a park and forced yourself to sit there for more than 10 minutes. You ended up sitting there for 5 hours inhaling nature and the beauty we called earth.

That's what's important, reflecting and taking the time to enjoy life.

I just had such a crazy but rewarding year, I got engaged, started blogging, and even got blessed with a new job during a pandemic.

I almost felt bad for being so rewarded during this crazy year, but it made me realize we define our own luck. It was me making these things happen, not faith, not a pandemic, but me! (and you).

I planned to finally switch to full-time remote work, with a bit more travel. The travel didn't happen I'll leave that up to you! But the full-time remote is checked!

Anyhow, just wanted you to know how life in 2020 was, let's talk about you!

By now you're happily married for half a year, and it must be such a blast. I hope you enjoyed the wedding and took some time to truly enjoy it, being there and setting your mind to it.

Knowing you, there was also a bit of blogging involved, but that's ok. Everyone knows it's what you love, and I do hope you still love it whilst reading this letter.

And wow you look amazing in those wedding pics, I can see all the exercising and healthy eating is paying off. You even love doing it and feel more energetic. Double-wins!

I do hope you got around to thinking about what you exactly want, I knew a year ago it was a question you couldn't truly answer, but who knows what a year might have changed.

Your initial goal was to travel more, see places, experience unique things, enjoy life. the year I was having didn't allow it, but you did better, I'm sure of it.

As for the blog, you're doing an amazing job, it's 584 articles ago you started this crazy thing, and I can't believe you made it!

Oh, correction you missed 3 days because of the wedding? That's fine buddy nobody expected you to even do this every single day for this long.

Anyway, I know you loved to read this, and know that you in return will write a letter to future Chris, tell him I said hi!

Cheers buddy, keep strong 🍺

Your past self,

Chris

