World Of Warcraft Meets Escape From Tarkov: Chains Of War Launches On Epic Game Store

**AMSTERDAM, Noord-Holland, May 24th, 2024/GamingWire/--**Chains of War, an innovative Free-to-Play Fantasy RPG Extraction Looter (FREL) game, can now be wishlisted on the Epic Games Store. Currently in development using Unreal Engine 5 and incorporating blockchain technology, Chains of War© offers a fresh gaming experience by blending fantasy with the popular extraction looter genre.

Fusing The Iconic Fantasy Genre With The Hottest Gaming Trend

Fans of the iconic 'World of Warcraft' franchise can expect fast-paced, action-packed gameplay with the high-quality graphics of Unreal Engine 5.





Meanwhile, players of 'Escape from Tarkov' can experience a fantasy setting enriched with RPG elements. Chains of War© seamlessly combines fantasy RPG elements with the extraction looter genre, offering PVPVE gameplay where players must equip themselves and escape before time runs out. The game emphasizes strategy, skillful combat, and rich storytelling, providing an immersive and thrilling experience for all players.

Explore The World of Tyrrha

Chains of War© transports players to Tyrrha, a richly crafted fantasy world where Orcs, Elves, and Humans clash for supremacy. Players can choose to fight as an enslaved Urthnaki seeking freedom or a Duxa royal amassing Mira stones. Each decision shapes the course of this epic saga.

Welcoming Industry Veteran From Activision Blizzard

Chains of War© is thrilled to announce the addition of Michiel Schop, former Head of Trade (Retail) Marketing & Business Development at Activision Blizzard, to the team. Michiel's expertise and industry insights will shape the future direction of Chains of War©.

Engagement With Blockchain And NFT Features Is Optional

Players can mint digital loot, trade items freely, and convert in-game currency to the cryptocurrency $MIRA, offering real-world earning potential. The Cardano and Midnight blockchain ensures superior privacy and anti-cheat measures. Engagement with blockchain and NFT features is optional, allowing players to enjoy the game without these interactions if they prefer.

Players can now add Chains of War© to their wishlist on the Epic Games Store and be among the first to experience the world of Tyrrha upon release. For the latest updates, visit the official Chains of War© website, join the community on Discord, and follow us on Twitter.

About Chains of War

Chains of War©️, developed by Blue Fork, is a Free-to-Play Fantasy RPG Extraction Looter game set in the expansive world of Tyrrha. Players dive into intense PVPVE gameplay, blending a rich fantasy theme with the extraction looter genre. Choose from factions such as Orcs, Elves, and Humans, and race against time to complete objectives. The game offers optional blockchain features for owning digital assets and real-world earnings with the $MIRA token. Epic Game Store: https://store.epicgames.com/en-US/p/chains-of-war-bd5b0b

X: https://x.com/ChainsofWarGame

Website: https://.chainsofwar.io

Discord: https://discord.gg/chainsofwar

co-founder

Joris Gielen

Blue Fork bv

[email protected]

