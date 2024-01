Too Long; Didn't Read

DYPIUS has officially [announced] the integration of CoinMarketCap into its rapidly growing Metaverse, World of Dypians (WOD) This collaboration places Coin marketCap in an elite group of WOD neighbors, including Chainlink, BNB Chain, Avalanche, KuCoin, CoinGecko, and Conflux Network. The partnership coincides with a special Diamond Listing event from December 21st to 25th.