Working With Files In Python

module and a few others we will introduce along the way. Most of these come with python, so there's no need to install anything else to follow along.
OS
. Inside this folder create another folder
ManageFiles
. Your directory structure should now look like this:
RandomFiles
ManageFiles/
|
|_RandomFiles/
directory
RandomFiles
inside
create_random_files.py
directory. You now have this:
ManageFiles
ManageFiles/
|
|_ create_random_files.py
|_RandomFiles/
import os
from pathlib import Path
import random
list_of_extensions = ['.rst','.txt','.md','.docx','.odt','.html','.ppt','.doc']
# get into the RandomFiles directory
os.chdir('./RandomFiles')
for item in list_of_extensions:
# create 20 random files for each file extension
for num in range(20):
# let the file begin with a random number between 1 to 50
file_name = random.randint(1,50)
file_to_create = str(file_name) + item
Path(file_to_create).touch()
, our little magic box. We also import python's
pathlib
function for creating random numbers; Hold on to that thought, we're going to cover it when as we get to the line that uses it.
random
directory, then comes our loop, so here goes.
RandomFiles
and do the following to it. Let's take the
list_of_extensions
for instance. We get into another loop, where to this
.txt
, we do something to it 20 times.
.txt
? We use it to select a random number between 1 and 50 for our file. In short, what this little loop does is save us, the less creative lot(don't worry, I'm part of this crew), the time of naming random files. We will simply create a file say
random
or
23.txt
, provided it falls within our range of 50, twenty times. This is just so as to create a mess large enough to give pain when moving manually. The same process will be done with the other extensions. Next? Run this in your terminal.
14.txt
python create_random_files.py
is, create a file
create_random_files.py
and get the below in.
clean_up.py
import os
import shutil
import glob
# get into the RandomFiles directory
os.chdir('./RandomFiles')
# get the list of files in the directory RandomFiles
files_to_group = []
for random_file in os.listdir('.'):
files_to_group.append(random_file)
# get all the file extensions present
file_extensions = []
for our_file in files_to_group:
file_extensions.append(os.path.splitext(our_file)[1])
print(set(file_extensions))
file_types = set(file_extensions)
for type in file_types:
new_directory = type.replace(".", " ")
os.mkdir(new_directory) # create directory with given name
for fname in glob.glob(f'*.{type[1:]}'):
shutil.move(fname, new_directory)
and
shutil
. The
glob
will help us move our files while the
shutil
will help find the files to classify. Just like before, this will all become clear as we get to the line.
glob
Here, we assume that we do not have a clue of what files are in the directory. This means unlike where you can get all the extensions present manually and use `if statements` or `switch`, we want the program to look through the directory and do this for us. What if the file had dozens of extensions or log files? Would you do this manually?
os.path.splitext(our_file)[1]
(for instance). When we split it, we get this:
5.docx
`('5', '.docx')`
since
.docx
is index [0].
5
repeating itself over and over in the set would ensure we had only one of it.
.docx
# create a set and assign it to a variable
file_types = set(file_extensions)
for every file extension. This would mean if we were to create a folder named exactly the same way, we would end up creating hidden folders and that is something we do not want.
.
in the name with an empty string.
.
new_directory = type.replace(".", " ")
# our directory would now be called 'docx'
extension to move the files.
.docx
for fname in glob.glob(f'*.{type[1:]}')
file extension (Notice the spacing used in
.docx
) . There is no space.
f'*.{type[1:]}'
means a file can be named anything, provided it ends in
*
. Since we have already placed the period
.docx
we take the string we have and have everything else afterwards and that's why we use [1:] which just means take from after the first character, hence take
.
.
docx
shutil.move(fname, new_directory)
and many others to store
5.docx
and so on. Once we have a directory made, all other folders looking like so will move there. That's it!
34.docx
import os
import shutil
import glob
# get into the RandomFiles directory
os.chdir('./RandomFiles')
#take every file from the directory and add to a list for all files
all_files = [x for x in os.listdir('.') ]
# make a set for the extensions present in the directory
file_types = set((os.path.splitext(f)[1] for f in all_files))
for ftype in file_types:
new_directory = ftype.replace(".", '')
os.mkdir(new_directory)
for fname in glob.glob(f'*.{ftype[1:]}'):
shutil.move(fname, new_directory)
ManageFiles/
|
|_create_random_files.py
|_RandomFiles/
|_doc
|_docx
|_html
|_md
|_odt
|_ppt