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Workflow for Extracting Structured Data from Tender Documents to Build Supplier Risk Profiles

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December 23rd, 2024
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data-science#text-mining#nlp-in-procurement#natural-language-processing#multilingual-procurement-data#supplier-risk-profiling#real-world-nlp-applications#procurement-analysis#healthcare-procurement-data

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