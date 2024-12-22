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Using AI to Analyze Healthcare Procurement Documents and Assess Supplier Risks

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December 22nd, 2024
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data-science#text-mining#nlp-in-procurement#supplier-risk-profiling#natural-language-processing#multilingual-procurement-data#procurement-analysis#real-world-nlp-applications#healthcare-procurement-data

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