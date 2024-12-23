Why Supervised Methods in NLP Struggle in Real-World Applications

Table of Links Abstract and Introduction\n\n\nDomain and Task\n2.1. Data sources and complexity\n2.2. Task definition\n\n\nRelated Work\n3.1. Text mining and NLP research overview\n3.2. Text mining and NLP in industry use\n3.3. Text mining and NLP for procurement\n3.4. Conclusion from literature review\n\n\nProposed Methodology\n4.1. Domain knowledge\n4.2. Content extraction\n4.3. Lot zoning\n4.4. Lot item detection\n4.5. Lot parsing\n4.6. XML parsing, data joining, and risk indices development\n\n\nExperiment and Demonstration\n5.1. Component evaluation\n5.2. System demonstration\n\n\nDiscussion\n6.1. The ‘industry’ focus of the project\n6.2. Data heterogeneity, multilingual and multi-task nature\n6.3. The dilemma of algorithmic choices\n6.4. The cost of training data\n\n\nConclusion, Acknowledgements, and References 3.4. Conclusion from literature review Our literature review shows that, despite significant research in the areas of text mining and NLP, there is a strong dominance by supervised methods built on well-curated data that do not transfer well to practical scenarios. This is partially reflected by the number of industrial text mining/NLP studies that incorporated rule-based methods and the use of domain lexicons, except a few areas (e.g., the legal domain) where high quality curated resources are abundant. The majority of industrial studies also look at single and sometimes simplified tasks, but do not report a full process in an end-to-end fashion, particularly with a lack of details on how data heterogeneity and inconsistency is dealt with by their methods. Further, no prior work has focused on the healthcare domain. Our work will address these gaps. Authors:\n(1) Ziqi Zhang*, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Ziqi.Zhang@sheffield.ac.uk);\n(2) Tomas Jasaitis, Vamstar Ltd., London (Tomas.Jasaitis@vamstar.io);\n(3) Richard Freeman, Vamstar Ltd., London (Richard.Freeman@vamstar.io);\n(4) Rowida Alfrjani, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Rowida.Alfrjani@sheffield.ac.uk);\n(5) Adam Funk, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Adam.Funk@sheffield.ac.uk). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license. Table of Links Abstract and Introduction Domain and Task\n2.1. Data sources and complexity\n2.2. Task definition Related Work\n3.1. Text mining and NLP research overview\n3.2. Text mining and NLP in industry use\n3.3. Text mining and NLP for procurement\n3.4. Conclusion from literature review Proposed Methodology\n4.1. Domain knowledge\n4.2. Content extraction\n4.3. Lot zoning\n4.4. Lot item detection\n4.5. Lot parsing\n4.6. XML parsing, data joining, and risk indices development Experiment and Demonstration\n5.1. Component evaluation\n5.2. System demonstration Discussion\n6.1. The ‘industry’ focus of the project\n6.2. Data heterogeneity, multilingual and multi-task nature\n6.3. The dilemma of algorithmic choices\n6.4. The cost of training data Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References Abstract and Introduction Abstract and Introduction Abstract and Introduction Abstract and Introduction Domain and Task 2.1. Data sources and complexity 2.2. Task definition Domain and Task Domain and Task 2.1. Data sources and complexity 2.1. Data sources and complexity 2.2. Task definition 2.2. Task definition Related Work 3.1. Text mining and NLP research overview 3.2. Text mining and NLP in industry use 3.3. Text mining and NLP for procurement 3.4. Conclusion from literature review Related Work Related Work 3.1. Text mining and NLP research overview 3.1. Text mining and NLP research overview 3.2. Text mining and NLP in industry use 3.2. Text mining and NLP in industry use 3.3. Text mining and NLP for procurement 3.3. Text mining and NLP for procurement 3.4. Conclusion from literature review 3.4. Conclusion from literature review Proposed Methodology 4.1. Domain knowledge 4.2. Content extraction 4.3. Lot zoning 4.4. Lot item detection 4.5. Lot parsing 4.6. XML parsing, data joining, and risk indices development Proposed Methodology Proposed Methodology Proposed Methodology 4.1. Domain knowledge 4.1. Domain knowledge 4.2. Content extraction 4.2. Content extraction 4.3. Lot zoning 4.3. Lot zoning 4.4. Lot item detection 4.4. Lot item detection 4.5. Lot parsing 4.5. Lot parsing 4.6. XML parsing, data joining, and risk indices development 4.6. XML parsing, data joining, and risk indices development Experiment and Demonstration 5.1. Component evaluation 5.2. System demonstration Experiment and Demonstration Experiment and Demonstration 5.1. Component evaluation 5.1. Component evaluation 5.2. System demonstration 5.2. System demonstration Discussion 6.1. The ‘industry’ focus of the project 6.2. Data heterogeneity, multilingual and multi-task nature 6.3. The dilemma of algorithmic choices 6.4. The cost of training data Discussion Discussion 6.1. The ‘industry’ focus of the project 6.1. The ‘industry’ focus of the project 6.2. Data heterogeneity, multilingual and multi-task nature 6.2. Data heterogeneity, multilingual and multi-task nature 6.3. The dilemma of algorithmic choices 6.3. The dilemma of algorithmic choices 6.4. The cost of training data 6.4. The cost of training data Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References Conclusion, Acknowledgements, and References 3.4. Conclusion from literature review Our literature review shows that, despite significant research in the areas of text mining and NLP, there is a strong dominance by supervised methods built on well-curated data that do not transfer well to practical scenarios. This is partially reflected by the number of industrial text mining/NLP studies that incorporated rule-based methods and the use of domain lexicons, except a few areas (e.g., the legal domain) where high quality curated resources are abundant. The majority of industrial studies also look at single and sometimes simplified tasks, but do not report a full process in an end-to-end fashion, particularly with a lack of details on how data heterogeneity and inconsistency is dealt with by their methods. Further, no prior work has focused on the healthcare domain. Our work will address these gaps. Authors: (1) Ziqi Zhang*, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Ziqi.Zhang@sheffield.ac.uk); (2) Tomas Jasaitis, Vamstar Ltd., London (Tomas.Jasaitis@vamstar.io); (3) Richard Freeman, Vamstar Ltd., London (Richard.Freeman@vamstar.io); (4) Rowida Alfrjani, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Rowida.Alfrjani@sheffield.ac.uk); (5) Adam Funk, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Adam.Funk@sheffield.ac.uk). Authors: Authors: (1) Ziqi Zhang*, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Ziqi.Zhang@sheffield.ac.uk); (2) Tomas Jasaitis, Vamstar Ltd., London (Tomas.Jasaitis@vamstar.io); (3) Richard Freeman, Vamstar Ltd., London (Richard.Freeman@vamstar.io); (4) Rowida Alfrjani, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Rowida.Alfrjani@sheffield.ac.uk); (5) Adam Funk, Information School, the University of Sheffield, Regent Court, Sheffield, UKS1 4DP (Adam.Funk@sheffield.ac.uk). This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license. This paper is available on arxiv under CC BY 4.0 license. available on arxiv available on arxiv