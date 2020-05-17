Workflow Automation: Publishing Artifacts to Sonatype Nexus using Jenkins Pipelines

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
$ docker run -d --name jenkins-ci -p 8080:8080 jenkins/jenkins:lts
.
http:///your-ip-addr:8080
$ docker exec -i jenkins-ci cat /var/jenkins_home/secrets/initialAdminPassword
b5102c8d9fa245dbb0b8da03f504d3a5
$ docker pull sonatype/nexus3
Using default tag: latest
latest: Pulling from sonatype/nexus3
cb3c77f9bdd8: Pull complete
fd8daf2668d1: Pull complete
fd1ff82b00e8: Pull complete
2a05f7b573af: Pull complete
Digest: sha256:6570855dfbc3eb094fe5cbbacec87aa8b91d16394dab627177e1deeebb5ac8ee
Status: Downloaded newer image for sonatype/nexus3:latest
docker.io/sonatype/nexus3:latest
$ docker run -d --name nexus_repo -p 8081:8081 sonatype/nexus3
$ docker logs nexus_repo -f
. It means your Nexus Repository Manager is ready to use. Now go to your browser and open
Started Sonatype Nexus OSS 3.20.1-01
.
http://your-ip-addr:8081
$ docker exec -i nexus_repo cat /nexus-data/admin.password
502ace93-5450-4f0d-97d2-9b3b3a88d149
, which you are going to use throughout this guide.
maven-nexus-repo
directory.
/var/jenkins_home
pipeline {
agent {
label "master"
}
tools {
maven "Maven"
}
environment {
NEXUS_VERSION = "nexus3"
NEXUS_PROTOCOL = "http"
NEXUS_URL = "you-ip-addr-here:8081"
NEXUS_REPOSITORY = "maven-nexus-repo"
NEXUS_CREDENTIAL_ID = "nexus-user-credentials"
}
stages {
stage("Clone code from VCS") {
steps {
script {
git 'https://github.com/javaee/cargotracker.git';
}
}
}
stage("Maven Build") {
steps {
script {
sh "mvn package -DskipTests=true"
}
}
}
stage("Publish to Nexus Repository Manager") {
steps {
script {
pom = readMavenPom file: "pom.xml";
filesByGlob = findFiles(glob: "target/*.${pom.packaging}");
echo "${filesByGlob[0].name} ${filesByGlob[0].path} ${filesByGlob[0].directory} ${filesByGlob[0].length} ${filesByGlob[0].lastModified}"
artifactPath = filesByGlob[0].path;
artifactExists = fileExists artifactPath;
if(artifactExists) {
echo "*** File: ${artifactPath}, group: ${pom.groupId}, packaging: ${pom.packaging}, version ${pom.version}";
nexusArtifactUploader(
nexusVersion: NEXUS_VERSION,
protocol: NEXUS_PROTOCOL,
nexusUrl: NEXUS_URL,
groupId: pom.groupId,
version: pom.version,
repository: NEXUS_REPOSITORY,
credentialsId: NEXUS_CREDENTIAL_ID,
artifacts: [
[artifactId: pom.artifactId,
classifier: '',
file: artifactPath,
type: pom.packaging],
[artifactId: pom.artifactId,
classifier: '',
file: "pom.xml",
type: "pom"]
]
);
} else {
error "*** File: ${artifactPath}, could not be found";
}
}
}
}
}
}
or
nexus2
. In our case, it is latest version of
nexus3
.
nexus3
or
https
.
http
.
nexus-user-credentials
https://github.com/javaee/cargotracker
our project. Go to the JenkinsNexus project job page and click Build Now. As this is your first build, it is going to take some time, so sit tight.
Build