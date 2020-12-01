Work Annoyance 1: Git Rebase

435 reads

How many times the below thing happens to you?

You have created hotfix or patch branch in your work You have pushed your commits to your work remote repo There has been a update in master leaving your hotfix branch out-of-sync with master. You will be forced to "Sync them" Now is the question? git rebase or git merge ?

Though,

git rebase

is the keyword everyone uses and your managers will force you to rebase without knowing consequences.

Simply,

git rebase

won't work. Will explain you why.

git rebase

hotfix

hotfix

takes all the commits from yourbranch and applies on the new branch out of master as if thatcommit was never made.

It is like as if yourself

Takes all the changes in the first commit of hotfix branch and then applies the changes to the corresponding files manually via a code editor and then you commit them like usual in a new temp branch cut out of master. You would repeat 1 for all the commits in your hotfix branch. And then you would delete the old hotfix branch and rename the temp branch as your hotfix branch

git rebase

git rebase

automates the above steps with optimisations. You can read aboutin here

One thing you might have noticed that the old

hotfix

hotfix

git log

hotfix

branch and new rebasedbranch are not the same, though their contents are. you can confirm them by. You will see the new datetimes and new hashids or commit ids compared to what you saw in the old

So, now when you try to push the changes to

hotfix

branch, you will get an error similar to, "

This is completely understandable since both branches have different ids in their history and no commit in common except for the base commit out of master.

And a normal

git push origin hotfix

hotfix

cannot force the remote repo to override itsbranch.

Most often, Your organization would have disabled

force-push

hotfix

, which lets u overwrite thebranch.

Only working option u have is

git merge

git merge

hotfix

is a very simple command. It adds a merge commit on top of currentin addition to resolving any conflicts. You can read about it in here

Now, you can easily push the branch because you are pushing only a single commit on top of existing

hotfix

branch without changing old commit ids.

So local

hotfix

hotfix

hotfix

hotfixes

is same as remotebut one additional commit in local. But bothshare the same history except for that one additional commit. Thereby, Remote can fast-forward its remote branch.

TLDR; don't use

git rebase

git merge

Tags

Join Hacker Noon Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.

, if u have pushed your branch to remote. Always use