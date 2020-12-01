Work Annoyance 1: Git Rebase

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
How many times the below thing happens to you?
or patch branch in your work
hotfix
branch out-of-sync with master.
hotfix
or
git rebase
?
git merge
Though,
is the keyword everyone uses and your managers will force you to rebase without knowing consequences.
git rebase
Simply,
won't work. Will explain you why.
git rebase
takes all the commits from your
git rebase
branch and applies on the new branch out of master as if that
hotfix
commit was never made.
hotfix
It is like as if yourself
branch and then applies the changes to the corresponding files manually via a code editor and then you commit them like usual in a new
hotfix
branch cut out of master.
temp
branch.
hotfix
branch and rename the
hotfix
branch as your
temp
branch
hotfix
automates the above steps with optimisations. You can read about
git rebase
in here.
git rebase
One thing you might have noticed that the old
branch and new rebased
hotfix
branch are not the same, though their contents are. you can confirm them by
hotfix
. You will see the new datetimes and new hashids or commit ids compared to what you saw in the old
git log
.
hotfix
So, now when you try to push the changes to
branch, you will get an error similar to, "Updates were rejected because the tip of your current branch is behind its remote".
hotfix
This is completely understandable since both branches have different ids in their history and no commit in common except for the base commit out of master.
And a normal
cannot force the remote repo to override its
git push origin hotfix
branch.
hotfix
Most often, Your organization would have disabled
, which lets u overwrite the
force-push
branch.
hotfix
Only working option u have is
.
git merge
is a very simple command. It adds a merge commit on top of current
git merge
in addition to resolving any conflicts. You can read about it in here.
hotfix
Now, you can easily push the branch because you are pushing only a single commit on top of existing
branch without changing old commit ids.
hotfix
So local
is same as remote
hotfix
but one additional commit in local
hotfix
. But both
hotfix
share the same history except for that one additional commit. Thereby, Remote can fast-forward its remote branch.
hotfixes
TLDR; don't use
, if u have pushed your branch to remote. Always use
git rebase
.
git merge
