Women in Leadership: It's Time to Claim Your Space

Eighty-five percent of Fortune 500 employees are men, and only three percent of Fortune 500 executives are women. More than half of all university degrees in the United States are earned by women each year; they make up about half of the law and medical school graduates. Nevertheless, the pattern in many industries is that the higher up the career ladder, the fewer women there are. As a result, each new generation of women starting in their careers has very few role models in front of them.\n\n\\\nWe can distinguish the following factors that impede the career growth of women:\n\n* **Social.** All of us are taught since childhood that a woman cannot be a leader. Society has long had the stereotypical idea that women are uninitiated, overly emotional, and not as smart as men.\n* **Economic.** Women are still paid on average 20 percent less than men in the same positions. This pay disparity often discourages women from pursuing their careers.\n* **Psychological.** At times, women themselves feel that they are not sufficiently prepared to take on more responsible positions.\n* **Age**. Older women, who have achieved professional success, rarely help the career growth of less experienced colleagues.\n\n Even so, companies should encourage female employees to pursue professional growth. A [female leader’s](https://www.thelifestuff.co.uk/career/female-leaders/) style that focuses primarily on relationship-building and collaboration is often the most effective in a globalized business environment. Also, don't forget that women are usually easy to handle several things at once and excel at communication, decision-making, and problem-solving skills.\n\n \\\n\n ![Taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/S47XBGwRZkc](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-sc1n3qta.png)\n\nHere are a few points for women to look out for to become a leader.\n\n\\\n## Learn to work with pleasure\n\n\\\nIf you get excited every morning thinking about your day at work, it's probably not because of the pay (although the pay is certainly important), but because of the work itself. To get job satisfaction, make sure that your career plans align with your hobbies, interests, and values. Choosing a career direction is not an easy task and requires a great deal of introspection. Naomi Earp, chair of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, puts it this way:\n\n\\\n> A person needs to do what makes them happy.\n\n\\\nThere are methods to help people understand their vocation in life. For example, the Myers-Briggs Personality Test, the CareerKey test, and the Princeton Career Preference Test. Another effective self-development tool is keeping a personal journal. Counseling psychologists who specialize in career issues can also help you.\n\n\\\n## There are irreplaceable people!\n\n\\\nSuccess will come to you only if you constantly improve your professional skills. However, you do not need to turn into an expert in all matters relating to work to grow in your career. Above all, rely on your ability to solve problems and build relationships with other people. The CFO of fashion boutique chain Aritzia, Didi Wilson, notes in this regard:\n\n\\\n> Often women immerse themselves in the technical aspects of their profession because they believe that if they do well in their direct responsibilities, their efforts will be rewarded in the end. I, on the other hand, believe that developing leadership skills is even more important for a career than continually improving one's professionalism.\n\n\\\nYour job is to become an indispensable employee. Think about what unique abilities you have and how you can apply them to your work. When you see an opportunity to do something to improve the company's performance, take the initiative. Catherine Weymouth, head of the Washington Post Media, has the following advice:\n\n\\\n> Try to do something outside of your day-to-day responsibilities. Never give others any reason to think that you are too competent for your current position, that you work with little zeal, or that you are just doing your time.\n\n\\\nIt is extremely important and how you know how to present yourself. People will not see you as a leader if you don't exude confidence and professionalism. The style of your clothes, your behavior, the manner of your communication should harmoniously complement your image. To make a useful acquaintance, think of an interesting way to present yourself in half a minute. In a conversation, be sure to give your name and position, indicate your job duties and let the interlocutor understand how you can be useful to him.\n\n\\\n## Making useful acquaintances\n\n\\\nIt is often quite easy for male executives to make new acquaintances. Patricia Dayton, head of the School of Management at Simmons College for Women (Boston, USA), notes\n\n\\\n> Dating could be a good thing for women, but we are generally less good at it than men. Having a network of contacts will help you stay abreast of industry news, as well as quickly learn about job openings (both inside and outside the company), new and exciting projects, and charity events.\n\n\\\nNetworking skills will help you promote your "personal brand" - the unique combination of talents and abilities you possess.\n\n\\\nA strong network acts as a kind of insurance in case you lose your job. If your company is going through bad times or you are at risk of losing your job for other reasons, you may be able to find a new position with the help of your connections. GE Healthcare's head of clinical research, Vicki Howe, notes:\n\n\\\n> When a company reorganizes, you may lose your job, even if you've been working hard. But if you have a lot of helpful contacts, you'll be back on your feet fairly quickly after you're laid off. Take advantage of any opportunities to make friends inside and outside the company.\n\n\\\nWomen do best when they can make friends in all-female groups, professional associations, alumni clubs, community groups, and charities. Social networking can also be helpful.\n\n\\\n ![Taken from: https://unsplash.com/photos/XC1Ccohy8P0 ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/-2o2w3q59.png)\n\n## Additional career-enhancing techniques\n\n\\\nIn addition to your day job, many activities can help you gain confidence and develop professionally. According to Roslyn Kliman, chair of the Commission on Effective Change, engaging in any work that promotes personal growth develops your thinking, broadens your erudition, and increases your chances of advancing in your career. Constantly engage in self-education. Study the industry - read specialized literature, attend seminars and conferences, participate in webinars, and keep an eye on your competitors. Think about getting an MBA degree. Mercedes Medical CEO Alexandra Miller puts it this way,\n\n\\\n> The sooner young women understand that knowledge is power, the better for them.\n\n\\\n## Negotiating tactics\n\n\\\nMany women associate negotiation with confrontation. They are hesitant to insist and are often willing to make significant concessions. According to one study, by the age of 60, the average American woman loses more than half a million dollars in income due to her reluctance to negotiate wages with employers. Nevertheless, virtually everything women do involves, in one way or another, the need to get their way, negotiate, and find common ground. Here are some basic rules for negotiating:\n\n\\\n* Before you start negotiating, assess what advantages you have.\n* Think through all possible scenarios for their development.\n* Visualize in your mind how you reach an agreement with the other party.\n* Control your emotions.\n* Make only those arguments that are based on reliable facts.\n* Determine for yourself the worst possible outcome of the negotiations.\n* Also, decide what may be the best result.\n* Above all, strive to find an option that is beneficial to both sides.\n\n\\\n## The maze of office intrigue\n\n\\\nIf a woman aspires to career success, she must be well versed in the intricacies of office politics so as not to become an object of criticism from other employees. Try to be aware of everything that is going on in the team.\n\n\\\nDonna Callejon, Chief Operating Officer at GlobalGiving, a nonprofit organization, advises that ***every woman who joins a new job should learn the specifics of the corporate culture as soon as possible***.\n\n\\\nOnce you understand the unwritten rules, informal hierarchy, and corporate slang, you will be able to adapt to the new requirements and get involved in a full-time job much faster. Staying away from office intrigues is very difficult, but try not to become a victim of them. Do not question the merits of your colleagues and treat any employee regardless of the position the way you treat your clients.\n\n\\\nTry not to get carried away with hallway gossip and always distinguish receiving information from idle talk. Say and write only what you wouldn't be ashamed to put out in public. Try to solve any problems in relations with your colleagues directly, not through intermediaries.\n\n\\\n## Do Not Strive to Embrace the Unbounded\n\n\\\nThe notion that one can excel in all areas of life at once is not only wrong. It's harmful. Many people today often have to work almost to the limit of their abilities. Yet, no one discounts the fact that women still have to take care of aging relatives, maintain family harmony, and attend parent-teacher conferences at school. The need to devote the lion's share of time to work is one of the main reasons why women are reluctant to advance in their careers. Many of them leave the corporate hustle and bustle by opting for a less strenuous lifestyle. Dominika Shurman, the head of Papyrus, said:\n\n\\\n> The idea that women can be successful at literally everything is a good one, but it's not easy to do.\n\n\\\nA woman can achieve a lot, but she still has to make sacrifices for it. Instead of diligently maintain a balance of work and personal life, learn how to find the most comfortable combination of them, paying attention to what is most important in a particular moment. At times you will be fully immersed in the work, and at other times - completely give yourself to the family. There are many ways to find the right work-life balance, such as part-time, flexible, shift, or telecommuting.\n\n\\\n## Planning your career\n\n\\\nHave a clear idea of what you want to achieve in life. Only a clear understanding of your career goals will allow you to realistically plan your actions. Not everyone can climb relentlessly up the career ladder - deviations from your chosen career direction can sometimes benefit you if you end up gaining new experiences or being able to prove yourself in a new way. At some points, you will inevitably have to make risky career decisions.\n\n\\\nConsider any new employment options, even if at first you think you can't handle the job on offer. As Vicky Howe said:\n\n\\\n> If you get a terrific offer, say yes right away, or someone else will take the job.\n\n\\\nWomen are often afraid to go beyond the limits they have set themselves. Maintain a flexible attitude to life and do not expect that the company in which you work now will lift you to the top of success. Only one person is responsible for your success - yourself.