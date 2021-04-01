Wix-Animation Module Implementation: Follow These Tips to Set It Up

The wix-animations module contains functionality for working with

animations. Learn more.

timeline( ) : Creates a new animation timeline.

TimeLine : An animation timeline.

Introduction

Animation sequences are composed using a timeline. A timeline defines what animations are played on which page elements and when those animations are played.

Typical Animation Process

The following list outlines the typical process of creating and playing an animation timeline:

Create a new timeline using the timeline() function.

function. Add animation attributes and sequence them within the timeline using the add() function.

function. Control the playing of the timeline using the play() , reverse() , pause() , and replay() functions.

To use the Animations API, import

wixAnimations

wix-animations

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations' ;

timeline( )

from themodule:

Creates a new animation timeline.

Description

A timeline is used to compose animations together over time. You can synchronize multiple animations on matched elements, control them as a whole, and precisely manage their timing.

Typically, after creating a new timeline, you add animation attributes and

sequence them within the timeline using the add() function.

Control the timeline playback using the play() , reverse() , pause() , and replay() functions.

Use the timelineOptions parameter to specify whether the timeline repeats

and how the repetitions are played.

Syntax

function timeline ( [timelineOptions: TimeLineOptions] ): TimeLine

timeline Parameters

Create a timeline

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations' ; let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline();

Create a timeline that repeats

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations' ; let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline({ "repeat" : 3 });

Create a timeline with options

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations' ; let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline( { "repeat" : 3 , "repeatDelay" : 100 , "yoyo" : true } );

Create a timeline, add animation attributes, and add buttons for controlling timeline playback

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations' ; let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline( { "repeat" : 3 , "repeatDelay" : 100 , "yoyo" : true } ); $w.onReady( function ( ) { const myImage = $w( "#myImage" ); timeline .add( myImage, { "rotate" : 360 , "scale" : .5 , "duration" : 1000 } ) .add( myImage, { "opacity" : 0 , "duration" : 1000 } ); $w( "#playButton" ).onClick( () => { timeline.play(); } ); $w( "#reverseButton" ).onClick( () => { timeline.reverse(); } ); $w( "#pauseButton" ).onClick( () => { timeline.pause(); } ); $w( "#replayButton" ).onClick( () => { timeline.replay(); } ); } );

Returns

The newly created timeline.

Return Type: TimeLine

