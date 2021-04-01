Wix-Animation Module Implementation: Follow These Tips to Set It Up

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.
The wix-animations module contains functionality for working with
animations. Learn more.
Animation sequences are composed using a timeline. A timeline defines what animations are played on which page elements and when those animations are played.
The following list outlines the typical process of creating and playing an animation timeline:
function.
timeline()
function.
add()
,
play()
,
reverse()
, and
pause()
functions.
replay()
To use the Animations API, import
from the
wixAnimations
module:
wix-animations
import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';
Creates a new animation timeline.
Description
A timeline is used to compose animations together over time. You can synchronize multiple animations on matched elements, control them as a whole, and precisely manage their timing.
Typically, after creating a new timeline, you add animation attributes and
sequence them within the timeline using the
function.
add()
Control the timeline playback using the
,
play()
,
reverse()
, and
pause()
functions.
replay()
Use the timelineOptions parameter to specify whether the timeline repeats
and how the repetitions are played.
Syntax
function timeline([timelineOptions: TimeLineOptions]): TimeLine
timeline Parameters
Create a timeline
import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';
let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline();
Create a timeline that repeats
import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';
let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline({"repeat": 3});
Create a timeline with options
import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';
let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline(
{
"repeat": 3,
"repeatDelay": 100,
"yoyo": true
}
);
Create a timeline, add animation attributes, and add buttons for controlling timeline playback
import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';
let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline(
{
"repeat": 3,
"repeatDelay": 100,
"yoyo": true
}
);
$w.onReady( function () {
const myImage = $w("#myImage");
timeline
.add( myImage, {
"rotate": 360,
"scale": .5,
"duration": 1000
} )
.add( myImage, {
"opacity": 0,
"duration": 1000
} );
$w("#playButton").onClick( () => {
timeline.play();
} );
$w("#reverseButton").onClick( () => {
timeline.reverse();
} );
$w("#pauseButton").onClick( () => {
timeline.pause();
} );
$w("#replayButton").onClick( () => {
timeline.replay();
} );
} );
Returns
The newly created timeline.
Return Type: TimeLine
