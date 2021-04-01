Search icon
Wix-Animation Module Implementation: Follow These Tips to Set It Up

April 1st 2021
@veloVelo by Wix

Velo is a full-stack development platform that empowers you to rapidly build, manage and deploy professional web apps.

The wix-animations module contains functionality for working with
animations. Learn more.

Introduction

Animation sequences are composed using a timeline. A timeline defines what animations are played on which page elements and when those animations are played.

Typical Animation Process

The following list outlines the typical process of creating and playing an animation timeline:

  • Create a new timeline using the 
    timeline()
     function.
  • Add animation attributes and sequence them within the timeline using the 
    add()
     function.
  • Control the playing of the timeline using the 
    play()
    , 
    reverse()
    , 
    pause()
    , and 
    replay()
     functions.

To use the Animations API, import 

wixAnimations
from the 
wix-animations
module:

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';

timeline( )

Creates a new animation timeline.

Description

A timeline is used to compose animations together over time. You can synchronize multiple animations on matched elements, control them as a whole, and precisely manage their timing.

Typically, after creating a new timeline, you add animation attributes and
sequence them within the timeline using the 

add()
function.

Control the timeline playback using the 

play()
, 
reverse()
, 
pause()
, and 
replay()
 functions.

Use the timelineOptions parameter to specify whether the timeline repeats
and how the repetitions are played.

Syntax

function timeline([timelineOptions: TimeLineOptions]): TimeLine

timeline Parameters

Create a timeline

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';

let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline();

Create a timeline that repeats

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';

let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline({"repeat": 3});

Create a timeline with options

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';

let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline(
  {
    "repeat": 3,
    "repeatDelay": 100,
    "yoyo": true
  }
);

Create a timeline, add animation attributes, and add buttons for controlling timeline playback

import wixAnimations from 'wix-animations';

let timeline = wixAnimations.timeline(
  {
    "repeat": 3,
    "repeatDelay": 100,
    "yoyo": true
  }
);

$w.onReady( function () {
  const myImage = $w("#myImage");

  timeline
    .add( myImage, {
      "rotate": 360,
      "scale": .5,
      "duration": 1000
    } )
    .add( myImage, {
      "opacity": 0,
      "duration": 1000
    } );

  $w("#playButton").onClick( () => {
    timeline.play();
  } );

  $w("#reverseButton").onClick( () => {
    timeline.reverse();
  } );

  $w("#pauseButton").onClick( () => {
    timeline.pause();
  } );

  $w("#replayButton").onClick( () => {
    timeline.replay();
  } );
} );

Returns

The newly created timeline.

Return Type: TimeLine

Previously published at https://www.wix.com/velo/reference/wix-animations/timeline

