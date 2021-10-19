Wings of Death (Commodore Amiga) Retro Game Review

The game was released for the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga 16-bit computers in 1990. The premise involves a wizard named Sagyr (pronounced “Sah-gear”) who seeks revenge on the evil witch Xandrilia for transforming him into a shapeshifting winged creature, a hybrid between a dragon, wyvern, griffin and phoenix. The player must traverse seven stages which start off hard and get increasingly difficult to the point of extreme sadism. The game consists of a unique powerup system commonplace in most shoot-em-ups (mainly Japanese bullet hell games)