Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Wings of Death (Commodore Amiga) Retro Game Review  by@stefanopavone

Wings of Death (Commodore Amiga) Retro Game Review

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The game was released for the Atari ST and Commodore Amiga 16-bit computers in 1990. The premise involves a wizard named Sagyr (pronounced “Sah-gear”) who seeks revenge on the evil witch Xandrilia for transforming him into a shapeshifting winged creature, a hybrid between a dragon, wyvern, griffin and phoenix. The player must traverse seven stages which start off hard and get increasingly difficult to the point of extreme sadism. The game consists of a unique powerup system commonplace in most shoot-em-ups (mainly Japanese bullet hell games)
image
Stefano Pavone Hacker Noon profile picture

@stefanopavone
Stefano Pavone

Retrogamer and Champion of the Obscure and Defenceless

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Turbo Chopper Simulator (Amstrad CPC) Review by @stefanopavone
#retro-gaming
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Games Running Slow? Here Are The Best Gaming PCs by @toptechcompanies
#gaming
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
Hyper Casual Gaming Trends for 2022 by @ivanspijarskiy
#hypercasual
The Stories we Keep Coming Back to Every Year by @Limarc
#slogging

Tags

#retro-gaming#retro-games#retro-computing#video-games#wings-of-death#commodore-amiga#retro-game-review#gaming
Join Hacker Noon loading