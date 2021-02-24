Will the Next New Pokémon Game be a Diamond and Pearl Remake?

@ hackernoongaming Hacker Noon Gaming Publishing video game news, guides, reviews, and more.

February 27th is Pokémon day, an anniversary of the Pokémon franchise. This year is unique, with the company celebrating the 25th anniversary of the release of Pokémon Red and Blue on the original Gameboy.

Throughout the month, The Pokémon Company has been gearing up to celebrate this milestone. Fans and pundits alike have speculated that the next main series Pokémon game will be announced on the 27th.

A New Pokémon Game in the Style of Pokémon Let's Go?

The Pokémon Company could reveal a new main series Pokémon game as part of its Pokémon Let's Go series. The Pokémon Let's Go series incorporated Pokémon GO style capture mechanics with traditional gameplay mechanics present in its previous games.

Players used motion to capture Pokémon, using the Nintendo Switch's Joy-cons, which replaced the conventional battle and capture mechanics present in previous games.

The last Pokémon Let's Go games: Pikachu and Eevee were released in 2018, indicating the series is long overdue for a new Pokémon Let's Go.

The Pokémon Company could unveil a new Pokémon Let's Go game on the 27th, remastering a more senior Pokémon title such as Pokémon Diamond and Pearl.

However, fan reception to the previous Let's Go game was not positive and may prevent the company from releasing a new game in this series.

A Fan Favourite: Pokémon Diamond and Pearl Remakes

The internet has been rife with possible speculation that the next Pokémon games could be Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

This year marks Diamond and Pearl's 15th anniversary, making Pokémon Day the perfect time to reveal a remake.

Traditionally, The Pokémon Company has released remakes after first releasing a brand-new entry into the Pokémon franchise. The latest entry of Pokémon Sword and Shield released two years ago, implying a remake is likely next on the agenda.

Likewise, the last remake was of Ruby and Sapphire. Diamond and Pearl are direct sequels to these games, suggesting that a Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remake is imminent.

A Brand New Pokémon Game

A brand-new addition to the main series is also possible, although it is least likely.

Pokémon Sword and Shield 2 is conceivable; however, this seems unlikely with DLC's release for the game last year. If the Pokémon Company were to release new content for Pokémon Sword and Shield, it would make sense to continue with DLC packs rather than a whole new title.

A brand new Pokémon game, one with a new region and story, is also unlikely. Traditionally, a new entry into the main series come every three years. Pokémon Sword and Shield were released two years ago, making a new main series entry this year less likely.

New DLC

New downloadable content (DLC) was released last year for Pokémon Sword and Shield and has had considerable success.

The Pokémon Company could unveil new DLC packs as a replacement for its fully-fledged standalone titles. They could reveal new Sword and Shield DLC or Diamond and Pearl DLC.

Pokemon DLC -The Crown Tundra (Artwork)

Although Pokémon fans might not be happy about more DLC instead of full games, this outcome is plausible. Nevertheless, the company has made unpopular decisions before and has seen success with its DLC packs, making further DLC within the realms of possibility.

Final Thoughts

On the 27th, the Pokémon Company will likely reveal its next main series Pokémon game; the most probable would be Pokémon Diamond and Pearl remakes.

However, the next game could also be Let's Go inspired. The least likely announcement would be further DLC or an entirely new Pokémon main series game, based on historical trends in the company’s release schedule.

This article was written by Jack Boreham

Tags