Will Meme Coins Keep Going to the Moon?

Dogecoin was created as a joke in 2013 by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus to make fun of how people buy cryptocurrencies that they don’t understand. Since the beginning of 2021, the price of DogeCoin has risen by more than 6,000%. More than 150 meme-themed cryptocurrencies, including Shiba Inu and Baby Doge, have imitations of the popular Doge coin. But it is unlikely that any of these coins will genuinely replicate the success Dogecoins.