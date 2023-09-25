Search icon
    Will DevOps Cease to Exist? My Honest Opinion

    Despite the rise of no-code platforms, DevOps is far from dead. DevOps continues to evolve, emphasizing engagement, enablement, and collaboration between development and operations teams. While NoOps presents an intriguing vision of automation, DevOps remains essential due to its adaptability, necessity for complex environments, and compliance requirements. DevOps ensures stable software delivery, secure productions, fast releases, and efficient automations. It also integrates seamlessly with cloud and AI systems, making it a vital asset in the modern IT landscape. No-code platforms offer ease of use but lack the versatility and tailored outputs of DevOps, ensuring its continued relevance and expansion in the future.
