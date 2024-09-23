Will Consumer Adoption of Web3 Ever Take Off?

Talk of mass adoption has been brewing for years, but no one’s quite nailed it yet. We’ve all heard the promises, but the reality is that Web3’s appeal still hasn’t clicked for the average user. Sure, crypto and NFTs are on everyone’s radar, but with an adoption rate lingering at just 6.8% in 2024, it’s clear that users aren’t flocking to Web3 when Web2 works just fine. Take loyalty programs, for example — who needs NFTs when points can already be accumulated and people can get their discount? But Web3 is more than crypto and NFTs. Blockchain technology could fundamentally change how we interact with the digital world, but only if it becomes as seamless and straightforward as what we’re used to in Web2. When was the last time you explained to someone how the internet works? Most people don’t know or don’t care to know; they just use it. The amount of effort needed to onboard makes Web3 inaccessible. Take DeFi, for example: even with the lure of high returns, the onboarding process feels like a test of endurance. Download this, bridge that, memorize a seed phrase — it’s a far cry from the ease of logging into your banking app. The dream of mass adoption has always been tied to a user experience that’s as intuitive as the Web2 platforms we all know and love. And it’s not just the complexity. Users care about what they see and feel. They want speed and reliability. Whether the blockchain behind it can handle a gazillion transactions per second doesn’t matter if their one transaction feels slow or complicated. Take DeFi Kingdoms, for example. Playing on Klaytn (now Kaia) feels noticeably faster and more responsive compared to Avalanche (Avax). Gamers, in general, dislike waiting — whether it’s for a transaction to process or for an in-game action to complete. Every second of delay breaks immersion, pulling players out of the experience and diminishing the overall enjoyment of the game. The key to unlocking massive adoption lies in making the experience as seamless as possible. Hyper-casual games are a perfect example of how simplicity drives massive user adoption — they’re popular because they’re easy to pick up and play without any learning curve. This kind of ease is exactly what Web3 needs to achieve: intuitive and seamlessly integrated into platforms people already use and love. We see this happening with TON (The Open Network) by Telegram. Leveraging Telegram’s massive user base of 700 million to introduce blockchain features directly within the app could be the game-changing step toward mainstream adoption. People are already on Telegram, so why not let them explore Web3 without ever leaving the platform? It’s a compelling idea — seamless, familiar, and poised to make a real impact on adoption. While TON makes the right moves, scalability, performance, and transaction costs can still pose a challenge. The launch of meme coin DOGS saw a surge in transaction volume, causing a 36 hour outage. Latency can still be an issue, and while fees might not be as high as some alternatives, they’re not insignificant either. The lack of EVM compatibility on TON may hinder user acquisition and developer interest by limiting DApp integration, increasing development costs, reducing the user base, fragmenting the ecosystem, and making it less competitive compared to EVM-compatible blockchains. Despite these, TON is on everyone’s radar for a reason- I just hope that reason will soon go beyond hype price pumps and meme coins. With telegram, TON is positioned to actually acquire new users and increase adoption, but we need to unite as an industry to start building things that aren’t nonsense. Speaking of building things that people are using, another interesting development is Kaia. Backed by Asia’s superapps, Kakao and LINE, Kaia, like TON- is meeting users where they are. By integrating directly into these platforms, Kaia has a direct line to 250 million users who are already comfortable with these ecosystems. Crypto adoption in South Korea and Japan is gaining significant momentum, fueled by both technological innovation and a supportive regulatory framework. In South Korea, about 26% of adult internet users have dipped their toes into crypto, showing just how eager the market is. Japan has been ahead of the curve, laying down early regulations that encourage innovation while keeping consumer protection in mind. Penetrating these markets gives Kaia a strategic geological advantage. Kaia’s design focuses on making decentralized apps that people actually want to use. With EVM equivalence for easy Ethereum smart contract deployment and planned support for CosmWasm, Kaia enhances performance and flexibility. It’s not just about messenger integration; Kaia’s interoperability with top cross-chain bridges also ensures a seamless experience across blockchains. Additionally, Kaia seems to tackle the very issues that have held Web3 back. Transactions are nearly instant (1-sec block finality), fees are low ($0.003), and developers are given the tools and support to innovate via Kaia Wave. The real test for Web3 adoption is when someone like my grandma can use it without asking me what to click at each step. The user experience needs to be seamless, clear, and simple, that anyone can navigate it without thinking twice. Kaia seems to get this — the integration with familiar apps like Kakao and LINE means users don’t have to learn something new from scratch. They’re already on board; they just need to click a button. Both TON and Kaia are making significant strides in the evolution of blockchain technology, each with its unique strengths. TON is focused on integrating with an already global platform, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts with its innovative dApps and strong TVL. It has potential for onboarding Web2 users but is currently driven by crypto hype. Kaia, on the other hand, emphasizes regional dominance with deep integration into popular apps and aims to remove friction points like speed and cost. This approach could give it an edge, especially in markets where these factors are critical for success. For UX to drive mass adoption, the industry must go beyond short-term tactics like airdrops and farming, which often fail to retain users anyway. Real adoption will come from creating products that people genuinely want to use — solutions that add real value and fit seamlessly into daily life. This requires collaboration across the entire ecosystem, from projects, chains, and infrastructure providers. Both TON and Kaia are contributing to this vision, but true success lies in making blockchain technology invisible in its complexity and powerful in its utility. By focusing on lasting value and meaningful experiences, I hope to see the next frontier of Web3- to be a seamless part of the digital world. All opinions are my own. Talk of mass adoption has been brewing for years, but no one’s quite nailed it yet. We’ve all heard the promises, but the reality is that Web3’s appeal still hasn’t clicked for the average user. Sure, crypto and NFTs are on everyone’s radar, but with an adoption rate lingering at just 6.8% in 2024 , it’s clear that users aren’t flocking to Web3 when Web2 works just fine. Take loyalty programs, for example — who needs NFTs when points can already be accumulated and people can get their discount? 6.8% in 2024 But Web3 is more than crypto and NFTs. Blockchain technology could fundamentally change how we interact with the digital world, but only if it becomes as seamless and straightforward as what we’re used to in Web2. When was the last time you explained to someone how the internet works? Most people don’t know or don’t care to know; they just use it. The amount of effort needed to onboard makes Web3 inaccessible. Take DeFi, for example: even with the lure of high returns, the onboarding process feels like a test of endurance. Download this, bridge that, memorize a seed phrase — it’s a far cry from the ease of logging into your banking app. The dream of mass adoption has always been tied to a user experience that’s as intuitive as the Web2 platforms we all know and love. And it’s not just the complexity. Users care about what they see and feel. They want speed and reliability. Whether the blockchain behind it can handle a gazillion transactions per second doesn’t matter if their one transaction feels slow or complicated. Take DeFi Kingdoms, for example. Playing on Klaytn (now Kaia) feels noticeably faster and more responsive compared to Avalanche (Avax). Gamers, in general, dislike waiting — whether it’s for a transaction to process or for an in-game action to complete. Every second of delay breaks immersion, pulling players out of the experience and diminishing the overall enjoyment of the game. The key to unlocking massive adoption lies in making the experience as seamless as possible. Hyper-casual games are a perfect example of how simplicity drives massive user adoption — they’re popular because they’re easy to pick up and play without any learning curve. This kind of ease is exactly what Web3 needs to achieve: intuitive and seamlessly integrated into platforms people already use and love. We see this happening with TON (The Open Network) by Telegram. Leveraging Telegram’s massive user base of 700 million to introduce blockchain features directly within the app could be the game-changing step toward mainstream adoption. People are already on Telegram, so why not let them explore Web3 without ever leaving the platform? It’s a compelling idea — seamless, familiar, and poised to make a real impact on adoption. While TON makes the right moves, scalability, performance, and transaction costs can still pose a challenge. The launch of meme coin DOGS saw a surge in transaction volume, causing a 36 hour outage . Latency can still be an issue, and while fees might not be as high as some alternatives, they’re not insignificant either. The lack of EVM compatibility on TON may hinder user acquisition and developer interest by limiting DApp integration, increasing development costs, reducing the user base, fragmenting the ecosystem, and making it less competitive compared to EVM-compatible blockchains. 36 hour outage Despite these, TON is on everyone’s radar for a reason- I just hope that reason will soon go beyond hype price pumps and meme coins. With telegram, TON is positioned to actually acquire new users and increase adoption, but we need to unite as an industry to start building things that aren’t nonsense. Speaking of building things that people are using, another interesting development is Kaia. Backed by Asia’s superapps, Kakao and LINE, Kaia, like TON- is meeting users where they are. By integrating directly into these platforms, Kaia has a direct line to 250 million users who are already comfortable with these ecosystems. Crypto adoption in South Korea and Japan is gaining significant momentum, fueled by both technological innovation and a supportive regulatory framework. In South Korea, about 26% of adult internet users have dipped their toes into crypto, showing just how eager the market is. Japan has been ahead of the curve, laying down early regulations that encourage innovation while keeping consumer protection in mind. Penetrating these markets gives Kaia a strategic geological advantage. Kaia’s design focuses on making decentralized apps that people actually want to use. With EVM equivalence for easy Ethereum smart contract deployment and planned support for CosmWasm, Kaia enhances performance and flexibility. It’s not just about messenger integration; Kaia’s interoperability with top cross-chain bridges also ensures a seamless experience across blockchains. Additionally, Kaia seems to tackle the very issues that have held Web3 back. Transactions are nearly instant (1-sec block finality), fees are low ($0.003), and developers are given the tools and support to innovate via Kaia Wave. The real test for Web3 adoption is when someone like my grandma can use it without asking me what to click at each step. The user experience needs to be seamless, clear, and simple, that anyone can navigate it without thinking twice. Kaia seems to get this — the integration with familiar apps like Kakao and LINE means users don’t have to learn something new from scratch. They’re already on board; they just need to click a button. Both TON and Kaia are making significant strides in the evolution of blockchain technology, each with its unique strengths. TON is focused on integrating with an already global platform, capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts with its innovative dApps and strong TVL. It has potential for onboarding Web2 users but is currently driven by crypto hype. Kaia, on the other hand, emphasizes regional dominance with deep integration into popular apps and aims to remove friction points like speed and cost. This approach could give it an edge, especially in markets where these factors are critical for success. For UX to drive mass adoption, the industry must go beyond short-term tactics like airdrops and farming, which often fail to retain users anyway. Real adoption will come from creating products that people genuinely want to use — solutions that add real value and fit seamlessly into daily life. This requires collaboration across the entire ecosystem, from projects, chains, and infrastructure providers. Both TON and Kaia are contributing to this vision, but true success lies in making blockchain technology invisible in its complexity and powerful in its utility. By focusing on lasting value and meaningful experiences, I hope to see the next frontier of Web3- to be a seamless part of the digital world. All opinions are my own.