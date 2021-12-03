Will Blockchain Technology Unlock the Metaverse’s True Value?

The metaverse is made up of virtual worlds where people can do many things they do in real life. People can start their businesses, buy land, create artwork, and attend concerts. Bitcoin will almost certainly become the primary payment method in the metaverse. Transactions in metaverses are almost instantaneous, thanks to the blockchain technology underlying them, which aims to establish a trust mechanism for both parties to the transaction and ensure the transaction process's safety. In the future, users may purchase clothing for virtual characters rather than clothing for their real-life wardrobe. Rather than buying a piece of art to hang on the wall, it is preferable.