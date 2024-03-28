Wilder World on Epic Games Store: Where Ancient Wisdom Meets the Future of Gaming

The game industry is on the verge of undergoing a dramatic transition as a result of the launch of Wilder World, a massively multiplayer online metaverse of the next generation that combines old knowledge with cutting-edge technology in a seamless manner. It was just announced that this virtual world would be available for wishlisting on the Epic Games Store.





The enormous city of Wiami is home to this attraction, which boasts an immersive experience unlike any other. In Wilder World, players have the chance to shape their own future by using a decentralised environment that encourages freedom and innovation. They must rebel against the authoritarian Government and forge their own path within this setting.

Epic Games Store Listing: A Strategic Leap

The decision to list Wilder World on the Epic Games Store, a platform boasting over 270 million total users and 75 million monthly active users, is a testament to the game's ambitious vision, Frank Wilder, Co-founder of Wilder World, articulates this strategic move as "setting the pace for next-gen gaming in the metaverse."





Epic Games and Wilder World have joined forces because they share the same goals and values: to change the status quo, especially the unfair middlemen that have been holding back the video game industry for a long time.





The fact that Wilder World works with Nvidia's GeForce Now and SuperVerse shows how far it can spread. These deals make it possible for Wilder World to reach gamers on both the Web2 and Web3 networks. The company shows its commitment to keeping prices low while still supporting a huge world full of games by focusing on growth, which is made possible by relationships with Polygon and Celestia. Working with Metagravity also means that the virtual worlds can hold thousands of people, which makes it feel like you're really in the game.

Coming of AAA Blockchain Games

The game community is holding its breath as Wilder World gets ready for its wider release in 2024. The alpha testing process has already shown signs that this metaverse could change the rules of online games. Wilder World is more than just a game. It's a gateway to a new era of digital travel and connection, with its unique mix of old knowledge and cutting-edge technology from the future.





Getting together with Epic Games Store is just the start of Wilder World's journey. The vast world of Wiami has a lot of room for growth and change, and that can only happen as more players explore it. This is what Frank Wilder put it: "to create a novel experience using cutting-edge technology, offering players a virtual space for gaming, socialising, and earning." With this kind of vision driving the project, Wilder World is set to become a model of freedom and new ideas in the metaverse.

A Deep Dive into Wiami's Expansive Universe

A competitive racing game that is presently in alpha testing and is scheduled for a wider release in 2024, Wilder World's first experience takes place in the city, which serves as the background for the game. Every region of the cosmos has a tale to tell, every race is a challenge, and every contact is an opportunity to create friendships that will last a lifetime. This is only the beginning of what promises to be an ever-evolving world.





Not only is Wilder World a video game, but it is also an AAA enterprise of the future generation that showcases the pinnacle of photorealistic images and is equipped with complete artificial intelligence inside the game itself. The team that was in charge of creating the engine itself built it, and they used the cutting-edge Unreal Engine all throughout the process. Participating in a full economy in which everything from items and equipment to land and avatars exists as transferable digital assets is the goal of this metaverse.





The objective of this metaverse is not restricted to just playing; rather, it is to actively participate in this economy. The fact that players have the capacity to earn genuine income makes it conceivable for a new paradigm to emerge in which gaming, socialising, and economic participation are all combined.





Visit Wilder World's website and follow their X account to find out what's going on with them. Don't miss your chance to be a part of this groundbreaking project. Put Wilder World on your request on the Epic Games Store right now and be the first to create a new era of freedom and creation in the metaverse.





Vested Interest Disclosure: This author is an independent contributor publishing via our brand-as-author program. Be it through direct compensation, media partnerships, or networking, the author has a vested interest in the company/ies mentioned in this story. HackerNoon has reviewed the report for quality, but the claims herein belong to the author. #DYOR



