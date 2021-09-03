Wikipedia Sucks: There's a Solution by Wiki’s Real Daddy
Larry Sanger the co-founder of Wikipedia has issued a warning that the online encyclopedia can't be trusted to provide unbiased truth to the public. Sanger took to his personal blog in May of 2020 and many were in disbelief after reading his article. Sanger highlighted the extreme differences between President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump’s Wikipedia pages.
Alyze Sam, #WomenInBlockchain
A smiling survivor serving in ethical tech Termed Stablecoin Queen & “the heart of social impact blockchain”