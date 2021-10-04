Why You Should Quit Social Media Permanently

1,258 reads

I see all those lifestyle influencers talking about how they've been enlightened by their 30 days break from social media: They reconnected with the present, became 20 times more happy and productive, and became so connected with nature they learned to get orgasms from trees. Or so I read on social media… Stop the bullshit. The Truth is: you won't change your life that way. I mean, really? You think it's that easy? If quitting social media is good, why not do it permanently? I'm only going to argue: you should quit social media permanently.