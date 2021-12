1,100 reads

Being motivated is finding, in the anticipation of rewards, the energy to work. When you anticipate something good, as the arrival of a dish when you’re waiting at a restaurant, or simply the results of your labor, it makes you focused on what you have to do to get what you're anticipating. In extreme cases, you won’t even cook yourself some food because you'll be so depressed nothing will seem enjoyable enough to you anymore, not even filling your hungry stomach with spaghetti carbonara.