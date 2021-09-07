Why You Should Choose Python Development for Your Next Web Project

Python is a universally accepted programming language for web and application development. Globally, entrepreneurs can get dynamic business applications and seamless websites using Python. But, choosing the right Python web development services provider is like finding a needle in a haystack. Here is a step-by-step guide to hiring the most suitable Python web development company for your upcoming project.\n\n\\\nPython is a robust object-oriented, general-purpose language with dynamic semantics. Today, Python powers the websites of some of the leading companies in the world including Facebook, Netflix, Spotify, and Instagram. Another report has revealed that 1.4% of all websites on the internet use Python as a server-side programming language. A Github survey has given the second rank to Python in the top-using programming languages in the year 2021.\n\n\\\n ![GitHut 2.0](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/4jRQA722CebPKJcVxrtZ2L4Hyhc2-et143579.png)\n\nAll these stats show the growing importance of Python in web and application development domains. You can make the most of this robust and powerful language by hiring Python experts. Before moving to the top tips to hire the right development partner from various Python development companies, let’s discuss the initial points to consider for your new web or application development project.\n\n## What to Keep in Mind before Selecting a Python Development Company?\n\n ![Selecting Python Development Company](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/4jRQA722CebPKJcVxrtZ2L4Hyhc2-coch359n.png)Python can be used to develop a wide range of web and mobile app solutions. Therefore, it is imperative for you to define your requirements clearly. Once you make a roadmap for your upcoming project, you can easily explain your idea to Python consultants or experts. If your requirements are properly defined, you can find the right team to meet these requirements effectively.\n\n\\\nAlso, when you hire Python developers for your project, you need to define minimum professional requirements for your team. The best python development teams can\n\n* Use Python libraries properly\n* Meet software development challenges effectively\n* Offer a transparent working process\n* Send reports regularly\n* Communicate well as and when necessary\n* Complete the project on time\n\n\\\n> It is better to take an interview of shortlisted candidates of a reputed Python web development company. You can check whether these candidates meet all or some of these key requirements. Communication skills, interactions, understanding, experiences, and skills are the most important factors to consider.\n\n\\\n==*Let’s go through the useful steps to shortlist the Python development companies.*==\n\n## How to Shortlist Python Web Development Companies?\n\nAs per a [Nexten.io](http://Nexten.io) study, around 22 million Python developers are active across the world, it is difficult to find good Python/Django developers. You can take the help of Google or reputed review and research sites like [Clutch](https://clutch.co/profile/inexture-solutions) and [GoodFirms](https://www.goodfirms.co/company/inexture-solutions-llp) to shortlist the top Python web development companies. It remains cost-effective to outsource your web or app development projects to reputed Python outsourcing development companies.\n\n\\\n ![Key Points for Shortlist Python Web Development Companies](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/4jRQA722CebPKJcVxrtZ2L4Hyhc2-orb13589.png)\n\n## Here is how you can find the right Python development partner.\n\n**Study Their Portfolio :**\n\nEvery software development company has a rich portfolio. Most companies have case studies and portfolios on their websites. The portfolio shows the developer’s hands-on experience and skills to build customized solutions similar to your project. You can also find whether the team is an expert in Django.\n\n\\\nCase studies elaborate on the issues and their solutions so that you can get an idea of the company’s development approach and attitude toward the clients. You can also ask for portfolios in PDF form from reputed Python development companies.\n\n\\\n**Read Testimonials From Their Clients:**\n\nTop Python web development services providers can successfully accomplish projects. They get the client’s feedback or testimonials as well. These testimonials are the best way to know whether the Python web development company is capable of meeting your project requirements. If the company has met the expectations of previous clients in terms of communication, project management, product development, and collaboration, then you can expect that it will deliver optimum results.\n\n\\\nYou can get the past client’s feedback on various platforms including Upwork, GoodFirms, and Clutch. All you need to do is to go to the company’s profile. You can also meet a few of the company’s past clients if the company is willing to share their information. This one-on-one meeting can give useful information about the company’s way of dealing with challenges and accomplishing projects on time.\n\n\\\n**Interview Developers:**\n\nWhen you hire Python developers for your project, you need to ensure that they are capable of addressing development challenges, project needs, and market trends. You can interview Python/Django developers to build a team. If you have limited technical knowledge, you can take the help of Python experts for making a questionnaire. They can assist you to include questions related to roadblocks you may face during the development process.\n\n\\\nIt is possible that you ask developers technical questions, and they ask you questions related to your project. Therefore, you need to give a proper job description to every developer related to the project and their specific roles in it.\n\n\\\nIt is necessary to find out whether the Python web development company has a genuine interest in your project, and if it can complete the project on time. You can contact Python consultants to get insights into necessary features and functionality as per your roadmap. Python consultants can also create a list of technologies and APIs necessary for your project, and you can ask questions related to these technologies to candidates.\n\n\\\n> Finally, while interviewing Python developers, you need to check their communication skills and other soft skills.\n\n\\\n**Review Technology Stack:**\n\nThis is another major aspect to keep in mind. Every software development company uses the technology stack to build software. Python web development companies are using multiple stacks because Python is a versatile programming language and enables developers to build scalable solutions. Python is a mature language and capable of automating many tasks in modern enterprises. This language also supports futuristic technologies like AI and Blockchain, and therefore, you can ask for technology stacks the development companies use.\n\n\\\nCompanies with good experience in developing Python solutions can work with a wide range of technology stacks. Developers of such companies have expertise in various libraries, APIs, and extensions. What’s more, every programming language has specific standards. It is beneficial to inquire whether development companies follow these standards. The official [Python Guidelines](https://www.python.org/dev/peps/pep-0008/) have all such standards.\n\n\\\nAs mentioned above, Python is an object-oriented language, and therefore, developers need to follow principles that support such language. Such principles are known as SOLID that stands for Single responsibility, Open/Closes, Liskov substitution, Interface Segregation, and Dependency inversion. SOLID principles are designed to write stable and scalable code. It is possible to understand and reuse the Python code easily if it is written on the basis of SOLID principles.\n\n\\\n**Request Quotes:**\n\nAdvancing web and app development technology has reduced the development time and cost significantly. These days, SMEs and even startups can also come up with innovative and user-friendly solutions in a cost-effective way. However, it is necessary to hire dedicated Python developers from regions where the hourly rates are reasonable. For example, countries like Ukraine, Argentina, Poland, and Ukraine have an **hourly rate in the range of $25-50**, whereas the same in the **USA is $100-$200.**\n\n\\\nYou can request a quote from Python development companies to know how much your software will cost. Reputed and reliable development companies can estimate the number of hours more accurately for developing web solutions with desired features. However, you need to contact them with the list of features you want to include. If you have a requirement document ready, you can easily get quotes from various software development companies. If you do not have this list ready, you can consult Python experts for the same, but then, you may have to pay for it.\n\n\\\nAnother important factor is, usually, development companies keep the support and maintenance costs separately in the quote. However, you need to ensure that software testing cost is included in the quote because testing is an integral part of the development process. You can hire Python experts by choosing any of three engagement models: Fixed Price, Time & Materials (T&M), and Milestone. Your quote will be varied based on the hiring model. Also, you should ask for payment options and other formalities before hiring developers for your project.\n\n\\\nYou can consider all these points for shortlisting [Python development companies](https://www.topdevelopers.co/directory/developers/python). Let’s go through quick points that differentiate good and bad software development teams.\n\n\\\n**Qualities You Should Look for in a Software Development Team**\n\nThese days, you have numerous options available for availing Python web and app development services. The following characteristics of a good software development team can assist you in selection.\n\n### An Ideal team of Python Developers\n\n* Follows all standard practices and Python guidelines\n* Has hands-on experience in using Python libraries\n* Has a full understanding of object-oriented programming\n* Has necessary insights into development trends and technological advancements\n* Works transparently\n* Can communicate well and gives reports regularly\n* Works professionally and resolves issues with proper coordination\n* Can solve development problems related to Python architecture\n* Can provide code samples as and whenever asked\n* Is ready to complete a test task as a part of the interview process\n\n\n:::tip\nThese points will help you find the right team of developers for your project.\n\n:::\n\nApart from these qualities, the right team of developers is willing to sign contracts like a software development agreement or NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) with you to protect your rights, confidential data, and business ideas.\n\n\\\n> Finally, we will dig deep into the Do’s and Don’ts while hiring Python developers or a Python/Django development company.\n\n\\\n**Do’s and Don’ts for Hiring Python Experts**\n\n**Do’s**\n\n* Check the portfolio of their companies to know what they do and how they work\n* Read the blog of companies to get an idea about their expertise and goals\n* Go through the social media presence and individual developer’s profile on LinkedIn\n* Read client reviews or feedback from clients on various marketplaces like Clutch and platforms like LinkedIn\n* Write an email with requirements and study the development company’s response\n* Schedule a call for a meeting or demo in case of a ready-made software\n* Check the company’s presence on Dribble or Behance to learn about their UI design capabilities\n* Find out what the Python development company offers for your software project and get valuable insights from different shortlisted companies\n* Arrange an interview with shortlisted developers to know their technical expertise and soft skills\n* Ask developers whether they have worked on similar projects and are willing to meet the challenges of your project\n* Get the idea of their Python/Django knowledge and capability to integrate advancements of emerging technologies\n\n\\\n**Don’ts**\n\n* Don’t fall prey to cheap development costs because you may have to compromise on the quality of software\n* Never trust claims that a team can use any technology, as its members have experience in every technology\n* Don’t hire a company or a team that remains hesitant to jump on a voice or video call because it may mean that they are not much confident or not interested in working on your project\n* Never hire a Django or Python development company that works on your project like other projects without considering your goals and business model\n* Don’t hire Python developers who have a track record of including irrelevant features in the client’s projects. You can get this idea from the past client’s testimonials or feedback.\n* Never trust a development company that has an impression of accepting multiple projects at once and then leaving some projects unfinished.\n\n\\\nWeb or app development projects have equal importance as your other projects because it can take your company to a new level. Therefore, it is necessary to set goals and select the Python development company that can assist you to achieve these goals with seamless and user-friendly software\n\n### Wrapping UP\n\nFinding and selecting the most suitable Python web development company are herculean tasks. However, if you proceed with a requirement list and focus on every detail, you can easily find the best development partner for your upcoming project. Here we have included qualities of a good development team and Python developers to assist you to select the right team. There is no exaggeration in mentioning that choosing an ideal Python development company is like recruiting new talents. You can expect a positive outcome if your project goals are clearly defined and the roadmap for software development is ready.