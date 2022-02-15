8 Reasons to Make Linux Your Default OS of Choice Today

Linux has been around since the mid-90s and has reached hundreds of thousands of user-base around the globe. Linux is an operating system that manages all the hardware resources associated with your desktop or laptop. It’s in your phone(s), thermostats, in your cars, televisions, etc. It also runs most of the Internet. Linux has grown into one of the most reliable computer ecosystems on the planet. It has zero costs of entry and you have the perfect solution for a desktop platform.





You’re a writer, maybe a gamer? Perhaps a sound engineer, and you are working tirelessly on that new side project. Suddenly you get this message: “Oops! something went wrong…” Now if we’re being honest, these types of messages are not useful at all. Is it? I mean, look at it. Oh, this isn’t your first time? Aha!





Well, guess what? Linux provides you with precise error logs that tell you what caused the error. (Don’t deny it, buddy. You don’t see this anywhere.) By knowing what went wrong, you can now precisely search the Internet for a solution to the error.





Now, to the more interesting part. Did you know? Linux has been around since the mid-90s and has since reached hundreds of thousands of user-base around the globe? Bro. Linux is actually everywhere! It’s in your phone(s), thermostats, in your cars, televisions, etc. It also runs most of the Internet. Yup, you heard that right.





Stop with the rumbling, bro. What is Linux? Just like *sick face* Windows, iOS, macOS. Linux is an operating system (a kernel, if I’m being very honest). An operating system is software that manages all the hardware resources associated with your desktop or laptop. To put it simply, the operating system manages the communication between your software and your hardware. Without the operating system (OS), the software wouldn’t function.









Why use Linux?

You’re still asking that? Why bother learning a completely different computing environment, when the operating system that ships with my PC works just fine?





I’ll be answering your question with another question, buddy. Now. Does that operating system you’re currently using really work just fine? Or... do you battle with stuff like viruses, malware, slowdowns, crashes, costly repairs, and licensing fees? Hahaha! *evil laughs



If you struggle with the above, Linux might be the perfect platform for you. Linux has grown into one of the most reliable computer ecosystems on the planet. Combine that reliability with zero costs of entry and you have the perfect solution for a desktop platform. No kidding, my friend! Zero cost of entry… as in free. You can install Linux on as many computers as you like without paying a cent for software or server licensing.





So yeah, so.. why Linux?

Open source: Linux is completely an open-source project. You can have a look at the source code of a Linux OS, which is a plus. I know, most people don’t care about this openness of Linux, but to me, this is the most important feature of using GNU/Linux.



Secured: Linux is a highly reliable and secure system than any other operating system (OS). Linux and Unix-based OS have fewer security flaws, as the code are reviewed by a huge number of developers constantly. And anyone who has access to its source code. So, you won’t need any anti-virus software to protect your PC from malware and viruses.



Works on an older generation of computers: Windows-powered systems require higher hardware requirements. As the OS grows, with the latest Windows systems, your ancient hardware-supported PC may become obsolete because it won’t support your old hardware. Whereas, with Linux, you can install it on very low-end hardware systems.



Perfect for Programmers: The package manager of Linux is way more robust than any other OS. Installing software in Linux is notably easy compared to Windows. It can enhance the workflow for programmers remarkably.



Software Updates: Microsoft pushes a software update when it receives a set of problems or if something major needs to be fixed. And, for this reason — your system potentially breaks with an update or you end up waiting for an update to fix your issue for a significant amount of time.



Free to Use: If you use windows, you need to buy it or use a crack version of it, like a thief. It just doesn’t feel good after a certain age when you use something unethically when there is a free better OS is available for you.



Better Community Support: Linux community is loyal to all the Linux users so it would give Long Term Support, unlike the Windows community which recently stopped giving support for Windows 7 users so for any bugs or data breaches in Windows 7, you cannot contact Windows help centers.



Privacy: If you have ever used Windows 10, you could only head into the privacy settings to know default enables everything. Even if you opt-out to send Microsoft information about your data, it is still being collected. Of course, Microsoft will not bother revealing it officially with a press statement, but it surely does. So, you would need a set of tools to disable the spying modules of Windows.





Conclusion

If you’re looking for one of the most reliable, secure, and dependable platforms for both the desktop and the server, look no further than one of the many Linux distributions. With Linux, you can assure your desktops will be free of trouble, your servers are up, and your support requests are minimal.





There, you get to be a god and have the power to control your internet privacy and security!





