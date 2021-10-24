Search icon
Why We Should All Pay Attention To Recent Food Tech Innovations by@omrihurwitz

Why We Should All Pay Attention To Recent Food Tech Innovations

Food tech is an important industry that has a direct impact on us as a human race. Food tech makes food accessible to people who might not be able to buy food otherwise, but its innovations also help reduce waste and allow for more sustainable ways of producing food. Martin: Consumers are increasingly turning to alternative protein sources to optimize their health and the environment, making it one of the most pressing food technology trends. He says food tech startups and brands are integrating waste reduction practices and zero-waste workflows as a result of growing concerns over environmental impacts.
Omri Hurwitz Hacker Noon profile picture

@omrihurwitz
Omri Hurwitz

Tech Marketer, Media Strategist, Writer for: Forbes, Times Of Israel, VentureCation, Benzinga, and more!

