Why The Metaverse will be Bigger than Facebook and Google Combined

6,766 reads

Mickey Maler explains the concept of a future iteration of the internet made up of persistent shared 3D spaces linked into a perceived virtual universe. The term metaverse is a collective virtual shared space created by the convergence of virtually enhanced physical reality and physically persistent virtual space, including the sum of all virtual worlds, augmented reality, and the internet. In many respects, blockchain can be also considered a meta-technology, since it utilizes, enhances, challenges, and potentially supersedes other pre-existing software technologies.