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Why Tech Rivals Are Also Each Others’ Best Friends: The Bizarre Truth Behind Software’s Competition

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byBihag Karnani@bihagk

Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar

May 28th, 2025
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Bihag Karnani
    byBihag Karnani@bihagk

    Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar

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Bihag Karnani@bihagk

Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar

Read my storiesAbout @bihagk

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business#business-strategy#co-opetition#tech-rivals#competition#business-competition#what-is-co-opetition#business-partnerships#business-alliances

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