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Why Tech Rivals Are Also Each Others’ Best Friends: The Bizarre Truth Behind Software’s Competition
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May 28th, 2025
byBihag Karnani@bihagk
Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar
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Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar