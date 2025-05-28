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Bihag Karnani

@bihagk

Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar

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Bihag Karnani

New York

Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar

Interested Topics

business-strategyco-opetitiontech-rivalscompetitionbusiness-competitionwhat-is-co-opetitionbusiness-partnershipsbusiness-alliances
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