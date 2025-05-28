Bihag Karnani@bihagk
Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar
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Bihag Karnani
New York
Product Management Leader at Google with experience in building both B2B and B2C products and platforms. Skilled at building and scaling products across various domains including cloud platforms, smar