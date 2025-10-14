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Why People Are Turning to AI for Comfort, Therapy, and Friendship

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byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

October 14th, 2025
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    byThe Tech Panda@thetechpanda

    The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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The Tech Panda@thetechpanda

The Tech Panda explores technology’s impact on Indian lives and its ties with business and economy.

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machine-learning#ai-chatbots#ai-companionship#addictive-intelligence#emotional-ai#ai-therapy#human-ai-relationships#ai-pets#artificial-empathy

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