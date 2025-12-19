Travel Goes Crypto: The Push to Make Tourism Faster, Cheaper, and Borderless

Crypto curiosity is booming and not just among investors, but across entire industries. Even as a report shows users asking deeper, purpose-driven questions about Bitcoin, signaling a maturing ecosystem, countries are racing to make travel smoother by embracing digital payments. From Thailand’s crypto-to-baht pilot to the UAE’s token-powered flights, tourism is becoming the next frontier, where crypto meets real-world utility. The crypto afficionado is getting curiouser about cryptocurrencies and their ways. A report aptly named 2025 Ask Satoshi Global Report, uncovered the questions crypto users around the world would ask Bitcoin’s mysterious creator if they finally had the chance. 10,000+ users across 90 countries sent 30,000+ questions to “Satoshi” via Bitget’s AI. report 2025 Ask Satoshi Global Report The questions reveal the stage that crypto users have reached. For example, 40% of users asked about Bitcoin’s purpose, not price, revealing an evolving mindset. Also, AI-driven trading is catching up, with 90% of GetAgent users using AI. The insights come from Bitget’s #AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign, which invited users to “speak” to Satoshi through GetAgent, Bitget’s AI-powered crypto assistant, in celebration of the Bitcoin Whitepaper’s seventeenth anniversary. Bitget’s #AskSatoshiWithGetAgent campaign “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” — Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” — Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” “The report confirms the global crypto audience is maturing from speculators to stewards, asking profound questions about purpose, not just price,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Seeing users speak to ‘Satoshi’ through AI showed how global this conversation has become. It’s a reminder that crypto is for the masses and people are trying to understand its fundamentals differently.” Meanwhile, some countries are betting that easier, more flexible payment options can give them an edge in the fight for global tourists, and you guessed it, it involves cryptocurrencies. This year, Thailand launched an 18-month “TouristDigiPay” pilot program (a regulatory sandbox) that allows foreign tourists to convert their cryptocurrencies into Thai baht for local spending. launched Developed with the Ministry of Finance, the Anti-Money Laundering Office, and the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the scheme aims to boost the country’s tourism sector, which saw visitor numbers fall 5% in H1 2025 compared with the same period in 2024. If successful, the scheme could generate around 175 billion baht for Thailand. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) says the sandbox will run on existing rails, linking the SEC-regulated digital asset trading system with the Bank of Thailand’s eMoney framework. Also, safeguards like Know Your Customer and Customer Due Diligence will be mandatory for every participant, while conversions will be capped at just under US$17,000 during the pilot to limit exposure to money laundering risks. By allowing tourists to seamlessly convert crypto into baht, Thailand can rid pain points like FX fees and limited payment options, making the country more attractive to younger, crypto-fluent travellers who might otherwise opt for cheaper destinations such as Japan, which is presently boosted by a weaker yen. Thailand isn’t alone in turning to crypto. In July 2025, the UAE tied up with Crypto.com to let passengers pay for flights and in-flight purchases with digital assets. Bhutan has done something similar, teaming up with Binance Pay and DK Bank to bring crypto into its tourism infrastructure. UAE tied up with Crypto.com teaming up with Binance Pay and DK Bank What’s happening? Countries are looking to compete for global tourists with easier, more flexible payment options. *“Forward-looking public policies must work hand-in-hand with radical innovation to achieve the most impactful breakthroughs.” *— Iñaki Aldasoro, Jon Frost, and Vatsala Shreeti, from the Bank for International Settlements *“Forward-looking public policies must work hand-in-hand with radical innovation to achieve the most impactful breakthroughs.” *— Iñaki Aldasoro, Jon Frost, and Vatsala Shreeti, from the Bank for International Settlements *“Forward-looking public policies must work hand-in-hand with radical innovation to achieve the most impactful breakthroughs.” * *“Forward-looking public policies must work hand-in-hand with radical innovation to achieve the most impactful breakthroughs.” * We have to be careful while implementing cryptocurrencies into our everyday world. As Iñaki Aldasoro, Jon Frost, and Vatsala Shreeti, from the Bank for International Settlements, say, “forward-looking public policies must work hand-in-hand with radical innovation to achieve the most impactful breakthroughs.” Iñaki Aldasoro, Jon Frost, and Vatsala Shreeti Another area that’ll always worry public authorities when implementing crypto in public services id crime prevention and fraud. Criminals, unfortunately, were among the earliest adopters of crypto, and all payment systems need to balance privacy and speed with the need to stop tax evasion, money laundering, and terrorism financing. As more nations fold crypto into their tourism strategies, one thing becomes clear, digital currencies are moving from niche speculation to practical, everyday infrastructure. But innovation can’t outrun caution. Authorities still need to balance speed and convenience with safeguards against financial crime and instability. If regulators and innovators manage to collaborate wisely, crypto-powered travel could become not just a novelty, but a new global standard for frictionless, borderless tourism. Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda Navanwita Bora Sachdev, Editor, The Tech Panda