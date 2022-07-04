Why Network Security is an Integral Part of Any Internet-Connected Business

Cybersecurity is an evolution of the two sides (hacking and security). It's a new stage of web development, says author. Cybersecurity will always be needed everywhere, he says. The usual scheme of implementing network security within a corporate or industrial network is: Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) Firewall. Content and Web filters filter, content filters, VPN for communication with remote employees. Machine learning allows you to train a huge amount of information about network security. AI intelligence is already used in the development of IT technology.

Since early school, I had a friend who was interested in IT. He was interested not only in what lies on the surface as the development and writing of different software or web interfaces but also in the structure of the network as a whole, the distribution of rights within it, vulnerabilities, ways of penetration, and increasing rights, etc.





While studying at university, each student was given a laptop for self-development and training. On it from the beginning was Windows 7 and accessible only to authorized sites (government agencies). Of course, it was not enough. My friend needed full access to the Internet.





In the end, he and his classmate got access via remote connection to the central server of the university, where they created an account but unknowingly added their profile to the blacklist. They were exposed. The administrator installed Linux, disabled remote connection, changed the password, and on all the computers in the network was installed SecretNet.





After this story, I have concluded that cybersecurity will always be needed everywhere!

Network security today

Cyber-attacks on business, industrial or government infrastructures happen all the time. Now the success rate of attacks is only increasing as new methods of attacks appear. It's a never-ending cycle, an evolution of the two sides (hacking and security). It's a new stage of web development.





During the global COVID-19 pandemic, humanity moved into a different mode of life. Remote working started to develop, so cyber criminals saw this as a benefit and an easy target. They saw a person who is not difficult to use to access someone else's device, for example, through email spam. A person who does not know the most straightforward rules of personal information security can cause damage not only to himself but also to the company in which he works.





There are increasing numbers of APT attacks and Trojans targeting critical industrial and other infrastructures. They differ only in the purpose and imagination of the attackers. It is not difficult to find percentages or any exceptional cases on the Internet.

Network security techniques





The usual scheme of implementing network security within a corporate or industrial network is:





Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), which is combined with Intrusion Detection System (IDS) Firewall Content and Web filters VPN for communication with remote employees High-class specialists in the information security department for quality setting and further operation of the equipment





Sound like enough? - No.









That is why the next-generation firewall (NGFX) or UMC was created. The difference is that it collects all of the above points except 5. This is a big step, but not one that will provide security for years. It will slow the rate of new threats to business, but not by much. Unique security solutions are still needed.





The help comes in the form of cloud technology and third-party data centers that offer their services in network security. Customers connect their infrastructure using special telecommunications equipment over an encrypted channel. All calculations will be performed on it. Huge stock of computing power not only provides and enhances network resilience but also provides immunity to Dos/DDos attacks.





Remote employees can now work in peace. Their connection goes through the cloud, which analyzes traffic before routing it into the company network. Headquarters and branch offices are connected similarly and have access to the Internet through the cloud.





A new plus for companies is a refusal to recruit cybersecurity employees. This is handled by the security operations center (SOC).





AI intelligence, a new branch in the development of IT technology, is already used in banking fighting with cyber-fraud (anti-fraud systems). Finally, it began to apply to network security. Machine learning allows you to train a huge amount of AI information containing examples of different types of anomalies and hacker attacks.





Of course, AI is only developing, but it can already detect and prevent attacks. It goes without human intervention but under its control. This makes it an up-and-coming product in this area, and the demand for it is only growing.





The combination of the above increases the chances of success in network security. It reduces the chances of criminals attacking companies and any infrastructure connected to the Internet.

Conclusion

Cybersecurity has a huge future. Yes, it has lagged behind the entire IT field and still does, but this can and should be changed. Everything that is required to do so already exists.





