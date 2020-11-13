Why IT Staff Augmentation is the Best Business Strategy

CEO of mobile app & web development company offering custom mobile, web, IoT solutions @ topdevs.org
If you already have an in-house development team and require extra hands, IT outstaffing is the best solution for you. It's like renting a specialist of certain expertise from another company for a specific period of time.
Imagine, some company operating in real estate has already launched the development of a special app. It should ease real estate property inspections and make addressing tenants’ requests more efficiently. At some point, they realize the necessity for extra developers. The company starts searching for cost-efficient ways to get the bug fixing procedures and certain design and feature improvements. So they turn to an IT outstaffing company that provides them with an iOS developer.
Over time they decide to implement the app redesign so another specialist augments the initial development team. This time it is a designer who adds a new color theme and makes a complete app redesign. Keen to know the results of their cooperation?
This is a real case, and you can check the case study of how the ordering party has boosted business results after cooperation with an outstaffing agency.
IT outstaffing or staff augmentation is an outsourcing strategy that helps businesses to hire the best talents worldwide for a specified period of time. This business model gives an opportunity to cut or extend the existing in-house team with dedicated developers. You can choose personnel with the most suitable stack of professional skills, level of expertise, communication, etc.
A staff augmentation company covers such aspects of cooperation as legal arrangements, workspace setup, staff IT support, recruitment, and HR processes. The chosen developer is concentrated solely on your project.
The "outstaffing" term may be rephrased in different countries as "contracting", "hiring a contract worker", "offshoring", "subcontracting", "talent outsourcing", etc. Most important is that when some tech startup or enterprise decides to augment the development team with talented specialists, they may partner with some IT outstaffing agency.
They provide a detailed job description and the agency starts to search for the matching professional. Once the fitting candidates are found, the ordering party may interview and approve the best developer. After that, the companies sign a contract while an outstaffing agency technically employs the chosen developer.
Sometimes it is hard to decide which business model to choose for your business objectives.
Here is an overview of the situations when IT outstaffing is the best choice.
IT outstaffing is different from IT outsourcing in a way that within the first model the ordering party is responsible for staff management both of an in-house and augmented team and the final product delivery and quality by themselves.
While the outsourcing vendor manages the development team within the project, may add or extract certain developers from the current product development to some other client's needs. Takes the responsibility for planning and progress tracking as well as other product development activities agreed by the contact.
Every business model has benefits and challenges to overcome therefore every business owner chooses the best one for reaching their own goals.
The challenges while using outstaffing services include:
Every model is viable due to the benefits it brings to businesses. Let's see what IT outstaffing services provide for tech startups and enterprises:
The outstaffing model makes it possible to hire the best developers for a reasonable price without opening a new office and maintaining the staff supportive operations. This way you don't need to additionally hire accountants, lawyers, recruiters, office managers, etc. The outstaffing agency will take care of all operational proceedings.
Also, there is no need to pay for the organization and the actual setup of team workplaces and other crucial facilities.
Instead, you just pay the agreed sum per the contract that includes the vendor's fee and the developer's net salary. While the vendor takes care of the rest.
When choosing the right partner in outstaffing services, you should take into account certain major points, such as:
The right provider of team augmentation services for a tech startup or an SMB company, that has stepped up on the road to digital transformation and needs extra hands, will take care of the client's needs - from one developer to a whole development team including QA engineers and project managers.
No distractions for other projects, a development team will be just like a part of your in-house team fully concentrating on your core product and business goals. A responsible manager will take care of all collaboration matters.
A professional outstaffing agency will ask you to pay only for the hired staff and give you the option to expand or reduce the allocated development team upon necessity.
