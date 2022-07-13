Why is the Education Industry Opting for Conversational AI?

Conversational AI Chatbots are transforming various industries, and the education industry is no exception. The adoption of AI in education has opened opportunities for learners and educators. Virtual tutors, Visual question-and-answer systems, chatbots, and speech recognition software are being built to make learning more effective and engaging. The technology has many applications, from assisting employees with everyday tasks to improving how customers are served. The most popular use of chatbots is in customer service, but there are many other applications for them in education.

I am a technical writer and love to read and write about machine learning and conversational AI.

Conversational AI Chatbots are transforming various industries, and the education industry is no exception. The world of education is also changing with the emergence of new digital learning methods, such as MOOCs, e-learning platforms, and video streaming services. The adoption of AI in education has opened opportunities for learners and educators. Many artificial intelligence-based apps are being built to make learning more effective and engaging.





These include virtual tutors, visual question-and-answer systems, chatbots, and speech recognition software. With the help of conversational AI in the education industry, we can expect the proven quality of education delivery by virtual assistants, chatbots with knowledge databases, or Turing test-capable agents.

What is Conversational AI?

Conversational AI is an artificial intelligence technology that enables a system to simulate natural human-like - conversations in a way that an ordinary person would find difficult to determine if they are talking to a computer or to another person.





For instance, an airline booking system could automatically respond to help a customer find a flight using the same language the customer uses. Or a dialogue system could allow a doctor to diagnose a patient without typing anything into a computer.





Conversational AI is a subfield of artificial intelligence focused on creating computers and software that can engage in natural language conversations with humans. The technology has many applications, from assisting employees with everyday tasks to improving how customers are served.

Why Is the Education Industry Adopting AI?

Let's discuss some of the reasons why the education industry is adopting conversational AI Chatbots. Some of them are listed below:

Enhanced learner - Learning is a highly individualized process and depends a lot on the interest of an individual in a particular topic. There are many ways to engage and involve students in learning, but the most crucial factor is motivation and interest in the subject. Artificial intelligence can help increase students' engagement levels by offering personalized and adaptive learning experiences.



Better assessment of student performance - Assessment is an integral part of education, but it isn't easy to measure the students' performance using traditional methods. Hence, using artificial intelligence, educators can track students' progress and provide the necessary assistance at the right time.





Affordable education - The cost of education is increasing with the growing demand, and it's becoming difficult for students from low-income families to study in private universities and colleges. However, AI can reduce the overall costs of education by providing digital and collaborative platforms for learning.

Examples of Conversational AI in Education

Virtual tutors are computer programs that can assist students in online courses. These virtual tutors use AI algorithms to answer students' questions, check their understanding of the subject, and help them with completing assignments

are computer programs that can assist students in online courses. These virtual tutors use AI algorithms to answer students' questions, check their understanding of the subject, and help them with completing assignments Visual Question-and-Answer System - Visual question-and-answer systems are computer programs or artificial intelligence algorithms that allow students to ask questions through text or images. Once the question is received, the system automatically understands it and the visual representation, and then it finds the relevant answer from the given database

- Visual question-and-answer systems are computer programs or artificial intelligence algorithms that allow students to ask questions through text or images. Once the question is received, the system automatically understands it and the visual representation, and then it finds the relevant answer from the given database Conversational AI Chatbots are computer programs designed to stimulate interaction via a computer or the internet. The most popular use of chatbots is in customer service, but there are many other applications for them in the education industry, including as virtual assistants for students in online courses

are computer programs designed to stimulate interaction via a computer or the internet. The most popular use of chatbots is in customer service, but there are many other applications for them in the education industry, including as virtual assistants for students in online courses Speech Recognition Software - Speech Recognition Software allows the computer to understand human speech. Unlike speech recognition technology, which is designed for specific applications, speech recognition software is a general-purpose recognition system.

How Can It Support Improvement in Learners' Outcomes?

Conversational AI Chatbots have many potential benefits for the education industry, including better learner engagement, enhanced assessment of student performance, and affordable education.









It can track students' progress and provide the necessary assistance at the right time. This can help students identify their weak areas and improve their performance.





They can reduce the overall cost of education by providing digital and collaborative platforms for learning. This can help increase the number of students who can afford higher education.