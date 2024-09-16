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Why I Left a VC Job to Dive into the Hard Path of Building a Startup in Sillicon Valley

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byharukatakamori@harukatakamori0410

ex-VC/Founder/DaaS

September 16th, 2024
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harukatakamori@harukatakamori0410

ex-VC/Founder/DaaS

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startups#startup#founder-stories#women-founders-in-us#women-startup-founders#women-led-startups#women-vcs#haruka-takamori#syval

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