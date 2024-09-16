Why I Left a VC Job to Dive into the Hard Path of Building a Startup in Sillicon Valley

It's been a while since my last post, and I’m excited to share that the project I’ve been working on has finally taken off. Even in the U.S., transitioning from venture capital (VC) to startup founder is uncommon, and I’m often asked, “Why did you choose this path?” In this post, I’ll share my passion for this project and offer a glimpse into what it’s like to take on challenges in Silicon Valley as an immigrant ex-VC founder. __ __ From VC to Startup: The Journey Begins Growing up in a single-mother household, I experienced financial instability from a young age. My journey to founding ”Syval”—a startup aimed at tackling poverty problem among young people in the U.S.—is deeply tied to these personal experiences and the drive to overcome them. __ __ Growing Up in Financial Struggles Born to a Taiwanese mother and a Japanese father, my early life was shaped by financial challenges. The collapse of my father’s business and my parents’ divorce led to a major shift when I moved to Taiwan with my mother at age of five. We lived in a small house with six family members, and I watched my mother rebuild her life after losing her career. This environment shaped my determination to overcome adversity and carve out a future on my own terms. __ __ Embracing Growth in a New Environment Just before graduating high school, I had the opportunity to attend university in Japan. Despite knowing very little Japanese, I chose to embrace the challenge. The struggle to adapt in an unfamiliar world eventually led to my acceptance into Waseda University. Along the way, I gained valuable experience through internships at companies like HowTelevision before its IPO, ByteDance shortly after it entered Japan, and with angel investors in the U.S. __ __ My Transition from VC to Startup Founder My experiences sparked a deep passion for startups. After learning the fundamentals of finance during my time in investment banking at SMBC, I sought more creative and flexible challenges, which led me to a career in venture capital—first at Plug and Play Japan, then at STRIVE. However, during my time investing in startups, I realized that I wanted to do more than just fund companies; I wanted to build one myself. Lessons from My First Startup, Cruzzie With the support of STRIVE’s GPs, Amano-san and Tsutsumi-san, I launched my first fintech startup, Cruzzie, while continuing my VC work. Despite our best efforts, the company struggled. I made decisions about the U.S. market based on observations from Japan, and my co-founder eventually left. These challenges led to the company’s failure. But from that failure, I gained clarity about my vision and renewed determination for my next venture. I learned that passion and vision are indispensable ingredients for success. __ __ The Birth of Syval Syval was born out of my personal experiences with spending habits during my time in investment banking. The platform is designed to help Gen Z—particularly university students in the US—build better saving habits through an innovative approach. Our goal is to empower young people to take control of their finances and foster long-term financial stability. Becoming a Role Model Through Leadership and Diversity When I chose this path, few role models surrounded me, and many doubted my decision to become an entrepreneur. I wanted to change that narrative, which is why I decided to pursue growth in Silicon Valley. I continue to level up through the challenges I face, aiming to become a role model for the next generation of Asian entrepreneurs. Building Syval has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to work alongside an amazing team that shares the same passion. The road ahead is long, but I feel blessed to tackle this challenge with such a dedicated group. The Road Ahead At Syval, user feedback is our top priority. Over the past three months, we’ve conducted over 150 user interviews, and next month we’re launching the product. We’ve already gathered a customer list, and the potential for growth excites us. The future is unpredictable, but the journey itself is thrilling. As I continue to leverage my diverse cultural background and network, I’m determined to tackle the major challenges we face in America. I hope to pave the way for the next generation of Asian entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact on society. It's been a while since my last post, and I’m excited to share that the project I’ve been working on has finally taken off. Even in the U.S., transitioning from venture capital (VC) to startup founder is uncommon, and I’m often asked, “Why did you choose this path?” In this post, I’ll share my passion for this project and offer a glimpse into what it’s like to take on challenges in Silicon Valley as an immigrant ex-VC founder. __ __ From VC to Startup: The Journey Begins From VC to Startup: The Journey Begins Growing up in a single-mother household, I experienced financial instability from a young age. My journey to founding ” Syval ”—a startup aimed at tackling poverty problem among young people in the U.S.—is deeply tied to these personal experiences and the drive to overcome them. Syval __ __ Growing Up in Financial Struggles Growing Up in Financial Struggles Born to a Taiwanese mother and a Japanese father, my early life was shaped by financial challenges. The collapse of my father’s business and my parents’ divorce led to a major shift when I moved to Taiwan with my mother at age of five. We lived in a small house with six family members, and I watched my mother rebuild her life after losing her career. This environment shaped my determination to overcome adversity and carve out a future on my own terms. __ __ Embracing Growth in a New Environment Embracing Growth in a New Environment Just before graduating high school, I had the opportunity to attend university in Japan. Despite knowing very little Japanese, I chose to embrace the challenge. The struggle to adapt in an unfamiliar world eventually led to my acceptance into Waseda University. Along the way, I gained valuable experience through internships at companies like HowTelevision before its IPO, ByteDance shortly after it entered Japan, and with angel investors in the U.S. ByteDance __ __ My Transition from VC to Startup Founder My Transition from VC to Startup Founder My experiences sparked a deep passion for startups. After learning the fundamentals of finance during my time in investment banking at SMBC, I sought more creative and flexible challenges, which led me to a career in venture capital—first at Plug and Play Japan, then at STRIVE. However, during my time investing in startups, I realized that I wanted to do more than just fund companies; I wanted to build one myself. Lessons from My First Startup, Cruzzie Lessons from My First Startup, Cruzzie With the support of STRIVE’s GPs, Amano-san and Tsutsumi-san, I launched my first fintech startup, Cruzzie , while continuing my VC work. Despite our best efforts, the company struggled. I made decisions about the U.S. market based on observations from Japan, and my co-founder eventually left. These challenges led to the company’s failure. Cruzzie But from that failure, I gained clarity about my vision and renewed determination for my next venture. I learned that passion and vision are indispensable ingredients for success. __ __ The Birth of Syval The Birth of Syval Syval was born out of my personal experiences with spending habits during my time in investment banking. The platform is designed to help Gen Z—particularly university students in the US—build better saving habits through an innovative approach. Our goal is to empower young people to take control of their finances and foster long-term financial stability. Becoming a Role Model Through Leadership and Diversity Becoming a Role Model Through Leadership and Diversity When I chose this path, few role models surrounded me, and many doubted my decision to become an entrepreneur. I wanted to change that narrative, which is why I decided to pursue growth in Silicon Valley. I continue to level up through the challenges I face, aiming to become a role model for the next generation of Asian entrepreneurs. Building Syval has been an incredible journey, and I’m proud to work alongside an amazing team that shares the same passion. The road ahead is long, but I feel blessed to tackle this challenge with such a dedicated group. The Road Ahead The Road Ahead At Syval, user feedback is our top priority. Over the past three months, we’ve conducted over 150 user interviews, and next month we’re launching the product. We’ve already gathered a customer list, and the potential for growth excites us. The future is unpredictable, but the journey itself is thrilling. As I continue to leverage my diverse cultural background and network, I’m determined to tackle the major challenges we face in America. I hope to pave the way for the next generation of Asian entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful impact on society.