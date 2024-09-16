From Investment Banking to DaaS: My Journey of Understanding Financial Struggles as a Gen Z

About Me I was born into a low-income household in Taiwan, raised by a single mother who struggled to support us after moving from Japan. Growing up, I experienced firsthand the financial instability that many families face. Despite the odds, I worked my way through university and eventually secured a job in Japan at SMBC Investment Banking, where I worked on high-profile deals with companies like Toyota, Sony, and Mitsubishi. On paper, I was successful—earning a top salary among my age group. But behind the scenes, I struggled with the same financial issues I had growing up, living paycheck to paycheck despite my high income. My experiences during this time, and the lessons I learned about financial habits and societal expectations, shaped my journey toward founding Syval—a company designed to disrupt the financial system and help Gen Z avoid the same struggles. What is Syval? Syval is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform designed to help Gen Z better understand their financial habits through data-driven insights. Unlike traditional financial tools that focus on budgeting or transactions, Syval dives deeper into the psychology behind spending. We empower users by giving them access to personalized data that helps them make informed decisions about their finances. Our goal is to disrupt the old financial systems created by previous generations and build a system that aligns with the unique challenges faced by younger generations. With Syval, users can track spending habits, understand the external influences that drive their financial behavior, and develop a value system based on what truly matters to them. Our platform not only helps people budget better, but also supports them in making long-term financial decisions that align with their goals and priorities. I. Introduction As mentioned, I grew up in a low-income household in Taiwan, raised by a single mother who worked tirelessly to support us. From a young age, I was acutely aware of financial instability, which influenced many of my decisions later in life. After university, I moved to Japan and, in 2020, secured a position at SMBC Investment Banking, working on major deals with global giants like Toyota, Sony, and Mitsubishi. My salary placed me among the top 1% in my age group and top 5% in Japan. On the surface, I had achieved what many people strive for—financial success. However, despite the high salary, I quickly fell into a pattern of reckless spending. I bought expensive items without thinking and spent lavishly on luxuries like $300 massages in Ginza, Tokyo’s most exclusive shopping district. I thought that money would bring me happiness, but instead, it only added stress to my life. Many of my peers in the banking sector had the same bad financial habits, despite earning significant incomes. We were all living paycheck to paycheck, which, in Japan, is quite rare. Over time, I realized that my financial struggles were deeply tied to a lack of self-understanding and a pursuit of happiness through external validation. Changing these habits took time, but the shift eventually inspired me to build Syval—a platform aimed at helping others break free from these damaging cycles. II. Life in Investment Banking: Financial Success vs. Personal Struggles In the world of investment banking, financial success is often equated with personal success. My peers and I earned more than we ever had, but beneath the surface, we were all struggling with the same issue—misaligned spending habits and misconceptions about wealth. Wealth, I realized, is not about how much money you make, but how you manage and value it. Society often defines wealth in terms of material possessions, but real financial stability comes from understanding what truly matters to you. In a capitalist society, the constant bombardment of marketing and societal pressure creates a false sense of value, pushing us to buy things we don’t need just to fit in or keep up appearances. This mindset led to unnecessary stress. We were earning top-tier salaries, but many of us couldn’t escape the cycle of paycheck-to-paycheck living. The external image of financial success did not match the internal struggles we were experiencing. III. Understanding Financial Struggles as a Gen Z As I reflect on my financial habits in investment banking, I see clear parallels with the financial struggles Gen Z faces today. I would spend freely, only to feel the pressure and anxiety at the end of each month when my balance ran low. This is a cycle many Gen Z individuals find themselves in, especially as they deal with the financial challenges unique to their generation—student debt, high living costs, and uncertain job prospects. Gen Z has grown up in a world where everything is designed to be addictive, from social media to consumer products. We’re constantly tempted by short-term rewards, opting for instant gratification instead of long-term planning. This mindset makes it difficult to delay gratification or save for bigger goals—what’s often referred to as the “Marshmallow Test.” The result? Financial habits that mirror those I had when I was younger, driven by external pressures rather than personal values. Through my own experience, I realized that financial behavior is heavily influenced by a person’s value system, which is shaped by peer pressure, social expectations, and a desire for acceptance. Traditional financial tools don’t address this deeper, psychological aspect of money management, which is why we need new solutions. IV. The Pivot to DaaS: Why Data Matters in Solving Financial Issues My decision to transition from investment banking to building Syval, a DaaS platform, was driven by my personal financial struggles. Even as a teenager, I had an entrepreneurial mindset—I started a comic club and sold goods at vendor shops. But it was my banking career that opened my eyes to the deeper financial issues people face, especially when their financial decisions are misaligned with their values. Data plays a crucial role in understanding financial habits. At Syval, we believe that data can help people see patterns in their spending that they may not be aware of. In today’s world, Gen Z is constantly surrounded by advertisements and influencers telling them what to buy. This creates a false sense of value, which leads to impulsive spending. By analyzing this data, we can understand the psychology behind financial decisions and help users figure out what truly matters to them. Syval’s mission is to go beyond simple budgeting. We want to help users understand their financial journeys, anticipate the challenges they’ll face, and prioritize what they truly value. This data-driven approach empowers long-term decision-making and prepares users for a future where they can make financial choices aligned with their personal goals. V. Why DaaS is the Future for Financial Wellness DaaS is the key to addressing Gen Z’s financial struggles. Too much data is hidden and used solely for commercial purposes, pushing people to make decisions based on temporary desires rather than long-term value. Syval aims to change this by providing users with data-driven insights that reveal the patterns behind their financial behavior. With real-time feedback, users can interact with the app and reflect on their spending habits. This helps them make better financial decisions, not just in the short term, but also in planning for their future. Unlike traditional fintech solutions, which focus on transactions, Syval uses data to address the deeper psychological factors that drive financial behavior. Data is the foundation of every financial decision—whether it’s borrowing money or negotiating a business deal, data influences every aspect of finance. But the current system, built by older generations, doesn’t reflect the realities that Gen Z faces today. This outdated system leads to Gen Z being labeled as “broke” because the financial rules don’t fit their experience. At Syval, we believe that data is the first step to creating a financial system that works for younger generations. By understanding what data is important and how it shapes financial habits, we can build a system that supports the financial well-being of Gen Z. VI. Lessons Learned from Investment Banking to DaaS Looking back on my journey from investment banking to DaaS, I’ve learned that the old financial model no longer works. The values I was taught—spend money to feel successful—didn’t align with the realities of today’s financial landscape. This left me feeling unhappy and stressed. The key to transforming financial habits is understanding the data behind those habits. With the right data, you can see the bigger picture and make better decisions. For Gen Z, this means using tools like Syval to think critically about their behavior and align their financial choices with their personal values. VII. The Road Ahead: Empowering Gen Z with DaaS The future of personal finance for Gen Z is data-driven. With Syval, users will have the chance to reflect on every financial decision they make, using data to build a value system that aligns with their long-term goals. This shift in perspective will empower Gen Z to break free from old financial systems that don’t serve them. We’re excited to launch Syval in October, and I encourage university students and young professionals to join us in shaping the future of finance. If you’re interested in becoming an early user, visit mysyval.com and sign up for early access. At Syval, we believe that the future of finance isn’t just about budgeting—it’s about understanding who you are, what you value, and using data to build a richer, more fulfilling life. About Me About Me I was born into a low-income household in Taiwan, raised by a single mother who struggled to support us after moving from Japan. Growing up, I experienced firsthand the financial instability that many families face. Despite the odds, I worked my way through university and eventually secured a job in Japan at SMBC Investment Banking, where I worked on high-profile deals with companies like Toyota, Sony, and Mitsubishi. On paper, I was successful—earning a top salary among my age group. But behind the scenes, I struggled with the same financial issues I had growing up, living paycheck to paycheck despite my high income. My experiences during this time, and the lessons I learned about financial habits and societal expectations, shaped my journey toward founding Syval—a company designed to disrupt the financial system and help Gen Z avoid the same struggles. What is Syval? What is Syval? Syval is a Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform designed to help Gen Z better understand their financial habits through data-driven insights. Unlike traditional financial tools that focus on budgeting or transactions, Syval dives deeper into the psychology behind spending. We empower users by giving them access to personalized data that helps them make informed decisions about their finances. Our goal is to disrupt the old financial systems created by previous generations and build a system that aligns with the unique challenges faced by younger generations. With Syval, users can track spending habits, understand the external influences that drive their financial behavior, and develop a value system based on what truly matters to them. Our platform not only helps people budget better, but also supports them in making long-term financial decisions that align with their goals and priorities. I. Introduction As mentioned, I grew up in a low-income household in Taiwan, raised by a single mother who worked tirelessly to support us. From a young age, I was acutely aware of financial instability, which influenced many of my decisions later in life. After university, I moved to Japan and, in 2020, secured a position at SMBC Investment Banking, working on major deals with global giants like Toyota, Sony, and Mitsubishi. My salary placed me among the top 1% in my age group and top 5% in Japan. On the surface, I had achieved what many people strive for—financial success. However, despite the high salary, I quickly fell into a pattern of reckless spending. I bought expensive items without thinking and spent lavishly on luxuries like $300 massages in Ginza, Tokyo’s most exclusive shopping district. I thought that money would bring me happiness, but instead, it only added stress to my life. Many of my peers in the banking sector had the same bad financial habits, despite earning significant incomes. We were all living paycheck to paycheck, which, in Japan, is quite rare. Over time, I realized that my financial struggles were deeply tied to a lack of self-understanding and a pursuit of happiness through external validation. Changing these habits took time, but the shift eventually inspired me to build Syval—a platform aimed at helping others break free from these damaging cycles. II. Life in Investment Banking: Financial Success vs. Personal Struggles In the world of investment banking, financial success is often equated with personal success. My peers and I earned more than we ever had, but beneath the surface, we were all struggling with the same issue—misaligned spending habits and misconceptions about wealth. Wealth, I realized, is not about how much money you make, but how you manage and value it. Society often defines wealth in terms of material possessions, but real financial stability comes from understanding what truly matters to you. In a capitalist society, the constant bombardment of marketing and societal pressure creates a false sense of value, pushing us to buy things we don’t need just to fit in or keep up appearances. This mindset led to unnecessary stress. We were earning top-tier salaries, but many of us couldn’t escape the cycle of paycheck-to-paycheck living. The external image of financial success did not match the internal struggles we were experiencing. III. Understanding Financial Struggles as a Gen Z As I reflect on my financial habits in investment banking, I see clear parallels with the financial struggles Gen Z faces today. I would spend freely, only to feel the pressure and anxiety at the end of each month when my balance ran low. This is a cycle many Gen Z individuals find themselves in, especially as they deal with the financial challenges unique to their generation—student debt, high living costs, and uncertain job prospects. Gen Z has grown up in a world where everything is designed to be addictive, from social media to consumer products. We’re constantly tempted by short-term rewards, opting for instant gratification instead of long-term planning. This mindset makes it difficult to delay gratification or save for bigger goals—what’s often referred to as the “Marshmallow Test.” The result? Financial habits that mirror those I had when I was younger, driven by external pressures rather than personal values. Through my own experience, I realized that financial behavior is heavily influenced by a person’s value system, which is shaped by peer pressure, social expectations, and a desire for acceptance. Traditional financial tools don’t address this deeper, psychological aspect of money management, which is why we need new solutions. IV. The Pivot to DaaS: Why Data Matters in Solving Financial Issues My decision to transition from investment banking to building Syval, a DaaS platform, was driven by my personal financial struggles. Even as a teenager, I had an entrepreneurial mindset—I started a comic club and sold goods at vendor shops. But it was my banking career that opened my eyes to the deeper financial issues people face, especially when their financial decisions are misaligned with their values. Data plays a crucial role in understanding financial habits. At Syval, we believe that data can help people see patterns in their spending that they may not be aware of. In today’s world, Gen Z is constantly surrounded by advertisements and influencers telling them what to buy. This creates a false sense of value, which leads to impulsive spending. By analyzing this data, we can understand the psychology behind financial decisions and help users figure out what truly matters to them. Syval’s mission is to go beyond simple budgeting. We want to help users understand their financial journeys, anticipate the challenges they’ll face, and prioritize what they truly value. This data-driven approach empowers long-term decision-making and prepares users for a future where they can make financial choices aligned with their personal goals. V. Why DaaS is the Future for Financial Wellness DaaS is the key to addressing Gen Z’s financial struggles. Too much data is hidden and used solely for commercial purposes, pushing people to make decisions based on temporary desires rather than long-term value. Syval aims to change this by providing users with data-driven insights that reveal the patterns behind their financial behavior. With real-time feedback, users can interact with the app and reflect on their spending habits. This helps them make better financial decisions, not just in the short term, but also in planning for their future. Unlike traditional fintech solutions, which focus on transactions, Syval uses data to address the deeper psychological factors that drive financial behavior. Data is the foundation of every financial decision—whether it’s borrowing money or negotiating a business deal, data influences every aspect of finance. But the current system, built by older generations, doesn’t reflect the realities that Gen Z faces today. This outdated system leads to Gen Z being labeled as “broke” because the financial rules don’t fit their experience. At Syval, we believe that data is the first step to creating a financial system that works for younger generations. By understanding what data is important and how it shapes financial habits, we can build a system that supports the financial well-being of Gen Z. VI. Lessons Learned from Investment Banking to DaaS Looking back on my journey from investment banking to DaaS, I’ve learned that the old financial model no longer works. The values I was taught—spend money to feel successful—didn’t align with the realities of today’s financial landscape. This left me feeling unhappy and stressed. The key to transforming financial habits is understanding the data behind those habits. With the right data, you can see the bigger picture and make better decisions. For Gen Z, this means using tools like Syval to think critically about their behavior and align their financial choices with their personal values. VII. The Road Ahead: Empowering Gen Z with DaaS The future of personal finance for Gen Z is data-driven. With Syval, users will have the chance to reflect on every financial decision they make, using data to build a value system that aligns with their long-term goals. This shift in perspective will empower Gen Z to break free from old financial systems that don’t serve them. We’re excited to launch Syval in October, and I encourage university students and young professionals to join us in shaping the future of finance. If you’re interested in becoming an early user, visit mysyval.com and sign up for early access. At Syval, we believe that the future of finance isn’t just about budgeting—it’s about understanding who you are, what you value, and using data to build a richer, more fulfilling life.