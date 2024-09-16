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From Investment Banking to DaaS: My Journey of Understanding Financial Struggles as a Gen Z

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byharukatakamori@harukatakamori0410

ex-VC/Founder/DaaS

September 16th, 2024
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harukatakamori@harukatakamori0410

ex-VC/Founder/DaaS

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startups#startups#big-data#financial-services#syval#data-as-a-service#startup-success-stories#growing-your-startup

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