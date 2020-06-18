Why I Decided To Build a Community for Remote Work

I am the co-founder of Flexiple and Remote Tools. In this post, I describe why we are building an exclusive remote-focused community - The Remote Clan

The COVID-19 crisis has pushed everyone into remote work suddenly. Large-scale companies like Facebook, Twitter, Shopify have decided to go remote perennially. From the survey that we conducted recently , we found that 50% of companies have changed their remote work policies permanently and most individuals aren't seeing any drop in productivity.

The reality of remote work or future of work has been suddenly fast forwarded by 10-15 years. However, the forums, communities or products needed to support this change are either in a nascent state or entirely missing.

What do existing forums for remote work look like?

Existing remote work communities only focus on jobs and have given us a gazillion job boards.

They, however, miss the basic human need - to interact. As remote workers, we need to belong, relate and learn from others who understand the journey we are on.

Community to learn, network, showcase and upskill - in a remote setting

1. Learn

2. Network

When you have a community focused exclusively around a common cause, passion or niche (in our case, remote work), you get the best of minds on the platform. We had a similar experience with our community which cumulatively boasts a truckload of remote work experience across diverse fields.

3. Showcase

When companies hire remotely, they aren't just looking for functional skills but are also concerned about how you communicate, the way you work, your opinions etc.

For example, Basecamp checks if a candidate can 'write' through specific writing tasks in the interview process. Doist evaluates if the person has a hobby outside of work. All to assess if the candidate is fit for remote working.

Our focus is for remote workers to be able to showcase all of that through their profiles on The Remote Clan.

4. Upskill

Of course when you are part of a community, you're also looking to polish your existing skills or learn a new one.

We focus on sharing quality resources on remote work, originally created by experienced professionals. There's also great opportunity to learn non-remote related skills.

Example, getting & effectively implementing user feedback -

I would love if you check out The Remote Clan and drop me a line at hrishikesh@remote.tools with your thoughts/ feedback :-)

