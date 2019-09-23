Why Hybrid Deployment Could be the Best Solution for Better DevSecOps

DevSecOps is gaining popularity rapidly because it’s the only well-defined methodology to integrate the entire application development process while addressing security as well.

Instead of developers writing code and then having vulnerabilities to deal with later, DevSecOps steps in to ensure all code written is secure from the start. This solves a number of problems, increases efficiency and removes unnecessary steps.

Adopting DevSecOps is a long-drawn process and takes time to smoothen out, however, the results are worth it. While making the transition, there are a number of things to consider such as what tools to introduce and which tools are rendered obsolete and need to be done away with. You also have to deal with teams making adjustments and compromises.

One of the biggest areas that needs attention while implementing DevSecOps is the type of tool or service to use for deployment. Enterprises rely on three solutions:

The next step in your DevSecOps journey would be to determine which one would be best suited for your needs. Let’s take a look at what each one has to offer:

On-Premise Tools

This approach is considered traditional in its own way and appeals to enterprises that are not willing to upload their code to the cloud. They prefer to exercise more control over their code by using on-premise tools.



On-premise tools have two major advantages that many organizations need:

Extensive customizations On-premise tools provide more options for customizations and integrations. Therefore, for organizations that need more complex deployment systems, these tools work best.

Meeting data regulations Many enterprises, especially large ones, have in-house regulations as well as mandates from their respective industries and clients. Adopting cloud-based solutions may not meet the security standards required. Therefore, moving data to a cloud may not be an option for such organizations. If keeping data onsite is a priority, then on-premise tools become the only option.

But you also have to keep in mind that on-premise alone has its disadvantages too.

On-premise tools impose limitations on app development, especially when it comes time to scale.

You also need in-house security experts to install and run these tools.

If you have teams working from multiple locations, then these tools become more challenging to use.

Finally, it involves high costs to implement and maintain.

Cloud-based Service

Opting to use the cloud opens up a world of convenience and efficiency. Without in-house experts, installation of servers, software, and tools, businesses can start deployment immediately.

Unlike on-premise tools, cloud-based apps are constantly collecting data, learning and improving. Adapting to the system and scaling becomes much easier.

You can easily coordinate and integrate teams that work remotely and from multiple locations.

The core requirement for a company to be able to use cloud-based solutions will be to have a reliable internet connection with sufficient bandwidth to operate.

The biggest drawback is that you must trust a third-party with your data. Many companies have regulations that will not allow them to store their data offsite. This is where cloud-based services hit a dead end.

Hybrid Solutions

A mix between on-premise and cloud, a hybrid solution allows you to get the best of both worlds without compromising your needs.

You can deploy an on-premise private cloud to host sensitive or critical information. For less-critical data, you can use a third-party public cloud providers.

The hybrid cloud solution also has the advantage of cost-effectiveness. This is because you pay for the public portion of the cloud’s infrastructure only when you use it. Till then, you will only have to bear the cost of the private cloud.

Furthermore, you can get the computational efficiency of an on-premise tool while also enjoying the benefits of the cloud. This ensures maximum workload management. When it comes time to scale, you don’t need any additional resources as the process is seamless and simple.



But above all, the biggest advantage of using a hybrid cloud is that you get a centralized private infrastructure. This kind of system is designed to facilitate remote management and continuous support.

When it comes to upgrades, you don’t have to dedicate a large number of IT resources and time to it as it will be managed by the vendor.



Conclusion: DevSecOps and the Hybrid Cloud

DevSecOps is not just a process but is becoming a culture in organizations. Security has become more integral by educating and monitoring all departments from start to end.



It can be confusing to figure out where to start, but experts suggest to start with test, development, and production.

In the testing environment, you should harden configuration. In production, you can apply security controls automatically to monitor workloads. There are host-based systems to detect intrusions. These tools monitor and analyze your computing system and network packets.

The more you get right the first time around, the better your app will be and the less it will cost you!

Why the hybrid cloud is right for DevSecOps? While on-premise ensures the security of your data, it can limit you in terms of development and scalability. A lag will develop between your company and others who embrace fast-changing technology.

But moving to the cloud may expose too much data and may not even be an option for many due to security protocols.

A hybrid cloud solution is an ultimate choice to enjoy the benefits of both and overcome the disadvantages.

