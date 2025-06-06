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Why Hackers ❤️ Your Expired Domains and Outdated JavaScript

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bySimon Wijckmans@simonwijckmans

Simon Wijckmans is the CEO and co-founder of c/side

June 6th, 2025
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Simon Wijckmans@simonwijckmans

Simon Wijckmans is the CEO and co-founder of c/side

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cybersecurity#web-security#website-security#javascript#domains#website-optimization#polyfill#pci-dss#hackernoon-top-story

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